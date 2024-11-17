South Africa

Five suspects arrested for spiking incidents on N1 near Bela Bela

17 November 2024 - 17:20 By TimesLIVE
A number of cases were reported where victims driving along the N1 in Bela Bela had their vehicles damaged as a result of spiking resulting in punctures.
Image: SUPPLIED

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe on Sunday welcomed the arrests of five suspects implicated in spiking and murder incidents on the N1 freeway earlier this year. 

Police believe the arrests will go a long way towards solving attacks on motorists and passengers in the province. 

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a number of cases were reported where victims driving along the N1 in Bela Bela and other parts along the freeway had their vehicles damaged as a result of spiking, resulting in punctures.

When their vehicles came to a standstill, these motorists would be attacked and robbed of their valuables. In an incident on July 1, a victim was shot and died on the scene. 

Ledwaba said information was received that the suspected N1 robbers were arrested by police in Brits and Temba in a combined effort between Bela Bela detectives working jointly with colleagues from North West and Gauteng.

“The (alleged) robbers, after appearing in court in Temba, were brought to Bela Bela police station. An identification parade was held on Thursday and witnesses successfully identified the suspects as those who robbed them,” Ledwaba said. 

The suspects were then arrested and charged with cases of armed robbery and murder that occurred in June and July. 

Alberto Quinton Lucas, Khoza Khumalo, Tsakirai Wedzerai and John Moyo were charged in connection with an armed robbery in June in Bela Bela while Khoza Khumalo, Brighton Zacheche and John Moyo were charged for a murder and robbery that occurred in July in Bela Bela. 

The accused appeared in Bela Bela magistrate’s court on Thursday and their case was postponed until December 9 for a bail application. 

TimesLIVE 

