South Africa

North West man to appear in court after murder of parents and sister

17 November 2024 - 12:04 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The family was inside their shack when the suspect entered and allegedly struck his father, Mosimanegape Kale, 74, his mother Phodisho Kale, 68, and sister Bonolo Kale, 27, with a knobkerrie before fleeing the scene.
The family was inside their  shack when the suspect entered and allegedly struck his father, Mosimanegape Kale, 74, his mother Phodisho Kale, 68, and sister Bonolo Kale, 27, with a knobkerrie before fleeing the scene. 
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A 33-year-old man was arrested after the murder of his parents and sister in Shaleng Village in Taung, North West, on Friday night. 

The family was inside their shack when the suspect entered and allegedly struck his father, Mosimanegape Kale, 74, on the head with a knobkerrie.

Other family members fled through a window and ran to neighbours for assistance.

The suspect also allegedly assaulted his mother, Phodisho Kale, 68, and sister Bonolo Kale, 27, with a knobkerrie before fleeing the scene. Emergency and medical rescue services were called and declared all three victims dead on the scene. 

“With the assistance of community members, the suspect was traced to Shaleng village, where he was arrested on Saturday at about 6am,” police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said. 

The man who has been charged with three counts of murder is expected to appear in the Kgomotso periodical court on Monday.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Policewoman wounded in suspected GBV case, man fatally shot

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said a murder case is being investigated and the suspect is expected to appear in court soon.
News
2 days ago

Online romance with fake MEC, poison and a hit on cop

Details of how the wife of a slain KZN cop got involved with a convicted killer and a principal to murder her husband were revealed in the Durban ...
News
2 days ago

Probe into bloody Eastern Cape taxi war shifts into high gear

Several questioned over industry-related violence and two held for allegations of murder
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Court orders police to stop blockade of zama-zama exits in Stilfontein South Africa
  2. Whistle-blower alerted authorities to makeshift 'sausage factory' South Africa
  3. Hout Bay school withdraws controversial letter stating 'no proper school shoes, ... South Africa
  4. Rand firms as dollar rally cools, S&P review due South Africa
  5. ‘This road is dangerous’ to live on South Africa

Latest Videos

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley | Official Trailer | ...