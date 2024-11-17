South Africa

Pastor Mboro hosts last Sunday church service at Katlehong premises

17 November 2024 - 15:26
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Paseka 'Pastor Mboro' Motsoeneng has not indicated where his new church will be moving to after he hosted the last church service at its Katlehong site.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Incredible Happenings Ministry leader pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng held his last Sunday service at his church premises in Katlehong on Sunday but has not indicated where the church will move to.

Three months ago, a large group of angry pupils gathered at his church in Katlehong and set it on fire. The incident happened a few days after Motsoeneng was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped two children at a primary school.

After his initial bail application was filed on August 19, Motsoeneng and his bodyguard filed a second application based on new facts. He was released on R3,000 bail in September.

Addressing congregants on Sunday, Motsoeneng said it finally dawned on him that the church was gone. This was because the tents, the sound system and extra tents were damaged during the arson attack.

“We are using this rented tent and when you look into this, for my status as Ntate Mboro, it does not suit me, it is garbage, it is a low life.

“Every time I come here I am hanging on something that is gone. We have to leave and be in a decent place where we will restart over.”

When asked where he would be moving to, Motsoneng responded: “Right now it will not be disclosed. People of the church were in a meeting yesterday. We are going to have a final one today. It is not for the public. We are still discussing it.”

However, Motsoeneng said the premises would host a “final extraordinary miraculous healing” event on December 6.

“This is a farewell for the church premises here. We have men and women who have been giving their support They cannot be left without anything. We are moving with them and we will be here at 9 o'clock.”

He said it would be a night prayer session for those seeking healing and wanting to give gifts.

TimesLIVE

