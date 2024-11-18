The state had argued, before the magistrate and in the high court, there was evidence Panday had previously disregarded his bail conditions after his passport was returned to him, to allow him to travel for business to Turkey, and to apply for visas for a leisure trip to Europe. Instead he travelled to the US and used a passport that he had previously reported as lost.
On Monday the prosecutor told magistrate Sicelo Zuma the investigating officer had not finalised his affidavit against Panday.
The matter was adjourned to Monday.
Businessman Thoshan Panday's fresh bid for bail to be heard next week
He was arrested in early September on new tax-related charges and has since been in custody after a magistrate refused to grant him bail
Disgraced businessman Thoshan Panday’s bail application on new facts is set for hearing in the Durban magistrate's court next week.
The businessman is facing separate charges, for which he was granted bail, in a racketeering, fraud and corruption case together with former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni, relating to contracts his firm was awarded by the police service for accommodation during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
But he was arrested in early September on new tax-related charges and has since been in custody after a magistrate refused to grant him bail. He appealed against the decision in the high court, but judge Esther Steyn ruled against him.
In her ruling, Steyn said the state alleges he made misrepresentations to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) aimed at either evading tax, assisting others to evade tax, or obtaining undue tax returns. The actual and potential prejudice to Sars was more than R7.5m.
Steyn said the offences fell under a schedule that required Panday to show it was in the interests of justice that he be released on bail.
On Monday the prosecutor told magistrate Sicelo Zuma the investigating officer had not finalised his affidavit against Panday.
The matter was adjourned to Monday.
