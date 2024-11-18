South Africa

Businessman Thoshan Panday's fresh bid for bail to be heard next week

He was arrested in early September on new tax-related charges and has since been in custody after a magistrate refused to grant him bail

18 November 2024 - 15:48 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, who is in custody for tax-related fraud, wants to make a new bid for bail. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Disgraced businessman Thoshan Panday’s bail application on new facts is set for hearing in the Durban magistrate's court next week.

The businessman is facing separate charges, for which he was granted bail, in a racketeering, fraud and corruption case together with former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni, relating to contracts his firm was awarded by the police service for accommodation during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

But he was arrested in early September on new tax-related charges and has since been in custody after a magistrate refused to grant him bail. He appealed against the decision in the high court, but judge Esther Steyn ruled against him.

In her ruling, Steyn said the state alleges he made misrepresentations to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) aimed at either evading tax, assisting others to evade tax, or obtaining undue tax returns. The actual and potential prejudice to Sars was more than R7.5m.

Steyn said the offences fell under a schedule that required Panday to show it was in the interests of justice that he be released on bail.

Thoshan Panday to remain behind bars

Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, arrested on charges of tax fraud, will remain behind bars after he failed in his appeal against a magistrate’s ...
News
1 month ago

The state had argued, before the magistrate and in the high court, there was evidence Panday had previously disregarded his bail conditions after his passport was returned to him, to allow him to travel for business to Turkey, and to apply for visas for a leisure trip to Europe. Instead he travelled to the US and used a passport that he had previously reported as lost.

Steyn said the magistrate hearing the initial bail application had concluded Panday was a flight risk. She said Panday has not explained how he came to have many passports, “and this most certainly tipped the scale in favour of him posing a flight risk”.

In his ruling the magistrate had said Panday was in breach of his bail conditions. He had not disclosed he had other passports, and he had means and “financial strength” to leave the country.

Steyn said the magistrate had considered all the applicable legal principles pertaining to bail and dismissed the appeal.

On Monday the prosecutor told magistrate Sicelo Zuma the investigating officer had not finalised his affidavit against Panday.

The matter was adjourned to Monday. 

TimesLIVE

