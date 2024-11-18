South Africa

Constantia Nek hiking trail fire extinguished

18 November 2024 - 08:28 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The fire burnt above Constantia Nek.
The fire burnt above Constantia Nek.
Image: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park/Facebook

A fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon along the Constantia Nek hiking trial in Cape Town has been contained. 

“Fire crews remained in the area during the night to mop up and contain flare-ups. At first light [Sunday morning] SANParks Table Mountain National Park fire management department deployed ground firefighting crews to continue mop up operations,” said SANParks.

“A thermal drone, operated by enviro wildfire services, was flown over the area to identify any remaining hotspots and to investigate the cause of the fire.”

The blaze was successfully contained by about 9pm on Sunday.

The area is accessible to hikers who want to access the Back Table via Constantia Nek and those with a permit to visit Orangekloof.

SANParks said: “The public is requested to remain vigilant and immediately report any evidence of smoke to the SANParks emergency number 086 110 6417 to enable a swift response.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Prince William takes sunshine stroll through King Proteas in Cape Town Botanical Gardens

Prince met Earthshot finalists at Kirstenbosch Gardens
News
1 week ago

Biggest rescue on Table Mountain in 64 years after lithium battery fire halted cableway

A total of 75 people, including injured and exhausted tourists, were helped down a steep hiking trail.
News
3 weeks ago

Fire breaks out on external sign at Sandton City

A fire started on an external facade sign of the level 8 parking area in Sandton City shopping centre on Thursday morning.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woolworths says seized pilchards may be part of shipment it rejected for ... South Africa
  2. Body of missing man surfaces at Sunrise Beach South Africa
  3. Five suspects arrested for spiking incidents on N1 near Bela Bela South Africa
  4. Pastor Mboro hosts last Sunday church service at Katlehong premises South Africa
  5. Court orders police to stop blockade of zama-zama exits in Stilfontein South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial| 18 November 2024
“F*ck you, Elon Musk”, diz Janja em evento do G20