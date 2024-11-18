A fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon along the Constantia Nek hiking trial in Cape Town has been contained.
“Fire crews remained in the area during the night to mop up and contain flare-ups. At first light [Sunday morning] SANParks Table Mountain National Park fire management department deployed ground firefighting crews to continue mop up operations,” said SANParks.
“A thermal drone, operated by enviro wildfire services, was flown over the area to identify any remaining hotspots and to investigate the cause of the fire.”
The blaze was successfully contained by about 9pm on Sunday.
The area is accessible to hikers who want to access the Back Table via Constantia Nek and those with a permit to visit Orangekloof.
SANParks said: “The public is requested to remain vigilant and immediately report any evidence of smoke to the SANParks emergency number 086 110 6417 to enable a swift response.”
TimesLIVE
Constantia Nek hiking trail fire extinguished
Image: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park/Facebook
A fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon along the Constantia Nek hiking trial in Cape Town has been contained.
“Fire crews remained in the area during the night to mop up and contain flare-ups. At first light [Sunday morning] SANParks Table Mountain National Park fire management department deployed ground firefighting crews to continue mop up operations,” said SANParks.
“A thermal drone, operated by enviro wildfire services, was flown over the area to identify any remaining hotspots and to investigate the cause of the fire.”
The blaze was successfully contained by about 9pm on Sunday.
The area is accessible to hikers who want to access the Back Table via Constantia Nek and those with a permit to visit Orangekloof.
SANParks said: “The public is requested to remain vigilant and immediately report any evidence of smoke to the SANParks emergency number 086 110 6417 to enable a swift response.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Prince William takes sunshine stroll through King Proteas in Cape Town Botanical Gardens
Biggest rescue on Table Mountain in 64 years after lithium battery fire halted cableway
Fire breaks out on external sign at Sandton City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos