Extortionists have disrupted toilet cleaning and maintenance services at informal settlements by demanding a “protection fee” from a contractor in Cape Town.
More than 300 container toilets at informal settlements in Kraaifontein and Wallacedene have been affected since November 11.
Water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien said the directorate had been confronted with 14 extortion incidents between April 2023 and November 2024.
This had resulted in service disruptions at 23 informal settlements, with cleanliness and maintenance standards compromised in 2,000 container toilets and 230 chemical toilets, Badroodien said.
“The city condemns extortion because it directly affects the dignity of our residents, by jeopardising our efforts to deliver basic sanitation services through collection and cleaning of toilets in informal settlements,” he sai.
Extortion disrupts toilet cleaning services in parts of Cape Town
Image: City of Cape Town
Extortionists have disrupted toilet cleaning and maintenance services at informal settlements by demanding a “protection fee” from a contractor in Cape Town.
More than 300 container toilets at informal settlements in Kraaifontein and Wallacedene have been affected since November 11.
Water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien said the directorate had been confronted with 14 extortion incidents between April 2023 and November 2024.
This had resulted in service disruptions at 23 informal settlements, with cleanliness and maintenance standards compromised in 2,000 container toilets and 230 chemical toilets, Badroodien said.
“The city condemns extortion because it directly affects the dignity of our residents, by jeopardising our efforts to deliver basic sanitation services through collection and cleaning of toilets in informal settlements,” he sai.
WATCH | MK Party and construction mafias one and the same: Macpherson
“Arrangements have been made to support service providers with security or law enforcement protection to enable continuity of the essential service.”
A note sent by extortionists to the contractor reads: “Good day. We as the protection guys, we want your truck to pay protection fees here in Kraaifontein. Otherwise, your truck will not work again here in Kraaifontein. Thank you.”
The extortionists left contact numbers in case there were any questions.
Badroodien said the affected informal settlements in Kraaifontein included Area 19, Covid-19, Social Distance and Tygerberg Racecourse. In Wallacedene, Simanga-Bloekombos and Marikana informal settlements were affected.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Eskom’s proposed 44% tariff hike akin to 'taking food off our tables': Winde
11 suspects who ‘threatened’ to shut down mine charged with extortion
The urgent need to break the mafia stranglehold on construction
EDITORIAL | Taxi patrollers ramming innocent motorists need to be dealt with
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos