South Africa

Extortion disrupts toilet cleaning services in parts of Cape Town

18 November 2024 - 16:55 By Samane Jnr Marks
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The note directed at a contractor hired to service the toilets.
The note directed at a contractor hired to service the toilets.
Image: City of Cape Town

Extortionists have disrupted toilet cleaning and maintenance services at informal settlements by demanding a “protection fee” from a contractor in Cape Town. 

More than 300 container toilets at informal settlements in Kraaifontein and Wallacedene have been affected since November 11.

Water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien said the directorate had been confronted with 14 extortion incidents between April 2023 and November 2024.

This had resulted in service disruptions at 23 informal settlements, with cleanliness and maintenance standards compromised in 2,000 container toilets and 230 chemical toilets, Badroodien said.

“The city condemns extortion because it directly affects the dignity of our residents, by jeopardising our efforts to deliver basic sanitation services through collection and cleaning of toilets in informal settlements,” he sai.

WATCH | MK Party and construction mafias one and the same: Macpherson

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson says the MK Party and construction mafias are "one and the same".
Politics
3 days ago

“Arrangements have been made to support service providers with security or law enforcement protection to enable continuity of the essential service.” 

A note sent by extortionists to the contractor reads: “Good day. We as the protection guys, we want your truck to pay protection fees here in Kraaifontein. Otherwise, your truck will not work again here in Kraaifontein. Thank you.”

The extortionists left contact numbers in case there were any questions.

Badroodien said the affected informal settlements in Kraaifontein included Area 19, Covid-19, Social Distance and Tygerberg Racecourse. In Wallacedene, Simanga-Bloekombos and Marikana informal settlements were affected.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Eskom’s proposed 44% tariff hike akin to 'taking food off our tables': Winde

Western Cape premier Alan Winde and mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis joined a crowd that picketed on Monday outside the Cresta Grande hotel in Cape Town.
Politics
2 hours ago

11 suspects who ‘threatened’ to shut down mine charged with extortion

Police in Tubatse in Limpopo arrested 11 suspects who allegedly threatened to shut down and disrupt mining activities at one of the mines in the area ...
News
1 day ago

The urgent need to break the mafia stranglehold on construction

SAICE CEO Sekadi Phayane says criminals are hobbling the sector, mainly due to the country’s pervasive corruption.
Business Times
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Taxi patrollers ramming innocent motorists need to be dealt with

It doesn’t help that the national taxi body’s Mpumalanga chair has defended the bullying, claiming patrollers are doing their job to protect taxi ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woolworths says seized pilchards may be part of shipment it rejected for ... South Africa
  2. Body of missing man surfaces at Sunrise Beach South Africa
  3. Technology puts brakes on motorist with R200k in unpaid traffic fines South Africa
  4. Five suspects arrested for spiking incidents on N1 near Bela Bela South Africa
  5. POLL | What do you think of Chidimma Adetshina’s performance after the home ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep70 | Audi A7, Ford Mustang, Hyundai H-1, BMW 520d, Porsche ...
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial| 18 November 2024