Judge denies postponement of trial of former apartheid cops accused of activist's murder 37 years ago

In his judgment on the application for a postponement, Ismail said he thought about granting the state time to see if Marais would change his mind.

“He might, he might not, I don't know. If he changes his mind in the next appearance the parties will know if he is going to be a state witness or if he will furnish his statement.

“In the intervening period, the parties can speak to Marais, speak to him and maybe convince him, and who knows? Who knows? He might change his mind and the statement will then be handed to the defence,” he said.

Ismail said the other alternative was to take Kabini's words at face value that the state was ready to proceed and then “when this issue raises its ugly head during the trial we will revisit the issue”.

“I am looking at alternatives to show that I am applying my mind. The more I think of this matter, the more Ms Kabini's words reverberate in my mind. We don't need Mr Marais. We have a case whether he testifies or not,” he said.

The court heard the families have waited for a considerable period of time and the matter has been set down for three weeks. The defence lawyers for Van den Berg and Engelbrecht also indicated they were ready to proceed.

“I think the most sensible thing in this matter is that a postponement is refused in this matter. The order of this court is that we proceed,” said Ismail.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said they welcomed the ruling by the court to allow the state to proceed with the matter.

“As you are aware accused number three in the matter, Stander, asked for a postponement so that they can get the statement that will be furnished by Johan Marais to the state,” she said.

She said they hoped that in the next three weeks, they would not have any hindrances and the trial would continue as planned.

“There was a new indictment that the accused were furnished with. Initially, they were facing three charges which were defeating the administration of justice, a charge of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. That indictment has now been amended and they are now facing a charge of murder,” she added.

Nyoka's family lawyer and spokesperson Jos Venter from Webber Wentzel law firm, said they welcomed the decision not to postpone the case.

“In his ruling, the judge has recognised that this is a matter that has been going on for 37 years. That's fantastic we have judiciary recognition of the delays and the prejudice that the families of the apartheid crimes have suffered.

“The family is excited for the trial to proceed. Last week Tuesday when Mr Marais pleaded guilty in the Pretoria high court, it gave us a sense of truth and the events that transpired,” he said.

“That was the first time in 37 years that the family knew what happened when Caiphus was killed. The family wants truth and justice and a conviction of murder for his death” he said.

The trial is set to start in the high court on Tuesday when the state will call its first witness.

