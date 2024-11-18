South Africa

KZN top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to face off with young ‘thugs’ linked to violent crimes

18 November 2024 - 10:40 By TIMESLIVE
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will be at the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Monday when a group of young boys linked to murders and other serious crimes appear. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will be at the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court when a group of young “thugs”, who were seen in a viral video which circulated on social media a few weeks ago flashing firearms and shooting randomly at the KwaMashu hostel, appear on Monday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said KwaMashu serious and violent crime detectives linked the suspects to 11 cases of murder, eight counts of attempted murder, three cases of hijacking, two truck jacking cases, two house robberies and two armed robberies.

The cases were committed in different areas of KwaMashu and the hijackings were committed along the Dumisani Makhaye Highway.

