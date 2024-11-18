Five ways to get the most out of Mr D’s D’Lulu Dayz specials this November

Mr D has officially flipped the Black Friday script this November. Instead of scrambling for deals on one day only, D’Lulu Dayz gives you a month packed with daily discounts on food, groceries, electronics and more.

“We wanted to give our customers something different this year, and in true Mr D style we’re doing November our own way. [The D’Lulu Dayz promotion] is about offering real value every day, while delivering convenience,” says Su-lise Tessendorf-Louw, chief marketing officer at Mr D.

Mr D has lined up fresh deals each week, like two large pizzas from Pizza Hut (your choice of pan or traditional) plus a free 1.5L Coke for only R274.90. Perfect for pizza night with friends. Craving a Spur classic? Grab an Original Single Burger and a Red Bull for R160 — you save R32 while keeping your energy up. Or how about a Steers flame-grilled meal? Get that smoky flavour delivered right to your door. Hungry yet?

And don’t miss out on D’Lulu grocery savings via Pick n Pay, as well as awesome tech deals via TakealotNOW. Bag a Sodastream Art Black Marble Sparkling Water Maker for just R1,599 (that’s 20% off), or stock up on summer essentials with deals on leading sunblock brands, with same-day delivery — in fact, in under an hour. Now that’s D’Lulu.

“We wanted to make shopping in November exciting again,” says Tessendorf-Louw. “D’Lulu Dayz is about convenience, daily fun and actual savings that everyone can enjoy. Whether it’s a takeout combo or a new gadget, we’re bringing the thrill of a deal to our customers in the most convenient way.”

Here are five easy ways to make the most of Mr D’s D’Lulu deals and maximise your savings:

1. Set alerts for top deals

Download the Mr D app via the Apple App Store, Google Play or the Huawei AppGallery and turn on notifications for real-time alerts on each day’s deals. That way you’ll never miss out on limited-time offers, and can jump on the deals that matter most to you.

2. Plan a weekly shopping list

Thanks to D’Lulu Dayz, planning ahead is your best friend. Each week features deals across various categories, so take note of what’s coming up via Mr D’s hints and tips on social media to get your meals, groceries and essentials at the best prices.

Not following Mr D on social media yet? Are you D’Lulu? Like @MrDFood on Facebook and follow @_mrd_za on Instagram and @MrD_SouthAfrica on X.

3. Coordinate group orders for extra savings

Planning a night in with friends? Order with your chommies and split the savings on the big deals, like pizza combos or family-sized burger packs. The larger the order, the more everyone saves.

4. Take advantage of grocery deals

With Mr D, you’re getting in-store prices on Pick n Pay groceries delivered right to your door — in under an hour. If you’re a weekly shopper, start by checking out what’s on offer and avoid those holiday shopping crowds.

5. Plan ahead for holiday gifts with TakealotNOW

D’Lulu Dayz isn’t just about food. Browse the app’s TakealotNOW section for discounted electronics and gifts. Keep an eye on big-ticket items that make perfect festive season gifts.

This article was sponsored by Mr D.

Ts & Cs apply on all offers. Offers only valid while stocks last.