South Africa

Phase 1 of drinking water project for Hammanskraal completed, but quality assurance is being conducted

Further testing will be done by the city, department and Magalies Water

18 November 2024 - 14:09
Further testing of water will be done by the City of Tshwane, the department and Magalies Water to ensure quality was not compromised. File image
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

While phase 1 of four modules of the Klipdrift potable water package plant is completed, further testing is being done to ensure the water that passes through the reticulation system is of good quality and meets the standard required by law. 

According to water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina this includes flushing and backflushing pipes to remove unnecessary dirt on the reticulation pipeline.

On Saturday Majodina, accompanied by deputy ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo, Gauteng MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Jacob Mamabolo and acting mayor of the City of Tshwane Eugene Modise visited Hammanskraal to inspect the completed phase 1 of the Klipdrift package plant which is expected to bring 12.5-million litres of water per day to communities in Hammanskraal area.

Majodina raised concern that there was detection of contamination in water coming from the new plant along the reticulation pipeline, and this was due to a linked pipeline system from the Temba water treatment plant and illegal connections. 

She said this has resulted in water from module 1 needing further analysis and adding to delays.

Majodina said further testing would be done by the City of Tshwane, the department and Magalies Water to ensure quality was not compromised.

Here's why brown water in Hammanskraal taps is a good thing this time

The undrinkable brown water in some parts of the Hammanskraal network is in preparation for the formal commissioning of module one of the Klipdrift ...
3 days ago

“Today we want to confirm module 1 is complete. We confirm water is ready to be pumped. However, when dealing with water, you must do all due diligence so that by the time the water comes out in people’s homes it is clean and drinkable. Together with Magalies Water and the City of Tshwane, we are conducting necessary due diligence,” she said.

Modise said the city was excited to receive the completed and fully functional phase 1 module.

However, he said the city required about two weeks to finalise clearing the reticulation pipeline that would distribute water to residents.

Last year, the department allocated R758m for upgrading of 40 megalitres (Ml) per day Klipdrift water treatment plant to address supply and quality challenges in Hammanskraal by constructing the package plant to provide additional water into existing bulk water infrastructure.

The potable water treatment plant project, undertaken by Magalies Water as an implementing agent, which also manages the water treatment plant, is being implemented in four phases. 

According to the department, each of the four modules is expected to add 12.5-million litres of water per day, and the completed module will supply residents of Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens, Kudube unit 9 and Babelegi Industria, as well as parts of Mandela Village and Bridgeview informal settlement.

Once all four modules are concluded, it will add 50-million litres of treated water to the existing 42-million litres capacity of the Klipdrift water treatment works.

Mahlobo said this was the first time the technology (potable water package plant) had been used on such a large scale. Previous packages have not exceeded 5Ml/d. 

