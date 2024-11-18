South Africa

PSA calls on police minister to beef up safety measures at public institutions

18 November 2024 - 15:44
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Public Servants Association says the fifth burglary at Nellmapius Clinic in Mamelodi is an unacceptable trend that jeopardises the safety of the clinic’s staff and the broader community it serves. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has expressed concern at a burglary at Nellmapius Clinic in Mamelodi, Pretoria, last week and says this highlights a serious lapse in security. 

The Tshwane MMC for health Tshegofatso Mashabela said burglars accessed the facility on Thursday by climbing the perimeter fence and breaking through a small aluminium window located in the back room, allowing them entry into the clinic.

Six computers, several headsets and the complete set of clinic keys were stolen.

In addition to the theft, three doors, including the one to the reception area, were damaged during this incident. 

“This burglary occurred despite the presence of two 24-hour security guards on-site. It is deeply concerning to note that this marks the fifth burglary incident at Nellmapius Clinic,” Mashabela said.

The PSA said the fact this was a fifth burglary was an unacceptable trend that jeopardised the safety of the clinic’s staff and the broader community it served.

It said such breaches undermined the delivery of vital healthcare services and eroded trust in public institutions.   

“The PSA urges the minister of police to urgently address this matter by deploying additional police officers to patrol the area and implement enhanced security measures at public facilities,” the union said.

“It is imperative to safeguard these institutions as safe spaces for employees and communities.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

