South Africa

Suspect in court for cop hijacking and theft of service pistols

18 November 2024 - 15:49 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Mbongeni Siwisa, 33, is charged with carjacking and possession of a policeman's service pistol. Stock image
Mbongeni Siwisa, 33, is charged with carjacking and possession of a policeman's service pistol.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the hijacking off of an off-duty police officer appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

Mbongeni Siwisa, 33, is charged with carjacking and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender said the state alleged Siwisa hijacked Const Sibusiso Mqadi who is attached to Greenwood Park police station.

“There is another outstanding investigation related to a second police officer who was also hijacked. His statement has still not been filed,” said Govender.

The state opposed bail and Siwisa has enlisted a private lawyer.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the two police officers from Greenwood Park police station were hijacked at Courtown Crescent in Avoca Hills on November 14.

Police and private security followed up on information which led them to the suspect in Newton A in Inanda.

He was found in possession of two firearms belonging to the officers with 30 rounds of ammunition. A further search of the house led to the recovery of two more unlicensed firearms with 12 rounds of ammunition. The vehicle was also recovered.

Magistrate Sicelo Zuma adjourned the matter to Tuesday. Siwisa will be detained at the Greenwood Park police cells.

TimesLIVE

