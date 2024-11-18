Two boys drown in Sekhukhune after going fishing

Limpopo police have opened two inquest dockets after two boys aged 14 and nine drowned on Sunday at Ngwaritsi River in the Sekhukhune District.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning incident and said autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said reports indicate three boys aged between nine and 14 were walking towards the river to fish.
“The reports suggest the little one insisted on going home, but the older one insisted on getting fish. It is alleged the 14-year-old boy went into the water and struggled to swim and drowned. The nine-year-old boy tried to assist but failed and he also drowned. The third one wanted to go into the water but a woman bathing in the river screamed to prevent him from entering the river and the community responded and managed to retrieve two bodies,” Ledwaba said.
He said the victims were certified dead at the scene by emergency medical services.
