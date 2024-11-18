South Africa

'Unsanitary butchery' owners charged with contravening Food Stuff and Cosmetics Act

18 November 2024 - 18:34 By Kim Swartz
Some of the meat being processed.
Image: JP Smith/Facebook

Charges were withdrawn on Monday against a minor implicated in operating a makeshift butchery that posed a health hazard to consumers in Cape Town but other accused face criminal charges.

Somali nationals Mohammed Abdi Kadiye, 34, and Mohammed Ali Ahmed, 36 — the owners of the illegal butchery in Mfuleni — have been charged with contravention of the Food Stuff and Cosmetics Act.

“Their co-accused, Malawian nationals Kondwani Mwezhande and Smart Chipod, and Somali national Abduaallah Abdinour, are charged with breaching the Immigration Act for being in the country illegally without the necessary papers,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

“They are also charged with illegal production and operation of a meat product-producing operation without the legal certificate to do so.”

Their court appearance stems from a raid by police crime intelligence and city health officials on November 13, after receiving a tip-off about the processing and packing of meat in unsanitary conditions.

The case in the Blue Down’s magistrate court was postponed to November 25 for bail information.

Ntabazalila said the minor had been referred to the department of social development. 

