WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

18 November 2024 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE
The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint

"Should he be moved from C-Max, his mental health may well improve with exposure to other prisoners and to more normal conditions."
6 days ago

‘Those people were there for Kelly’ — Zandie Gumede shares her theory on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

"When these people came into the house they were not there to kill Senzo."
2 weeks ago

'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos

“It's fine, God will answer for us. Our God is a living God. Our God is not bought with money or gold or silver. All that is hidden about Senzo's ...
2 weeks ago
