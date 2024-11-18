Women with disabilities experience higher rates of all types of violence, new SA study finds

Zungu said the study found 33.1% of all women aged 18 years and older had experienced physical violence in their lifetime. Tis translates to an estimated 7,310,389 women who have experienced physical violence in their lifetime. It was significantly higher among Black African women compared to women of other race groups.
“On the prevalence of lifetime physical intimate partner violence (IPV) — perpetration by men, overall, 16.7% of ever-partnered men reported perpetrating physical IPV towards a partner during their lifetime. This translates to an estimated 2,495,451 ever-partnered men who have perpetrated physical IPV. The result shows that perpetration of lifetime physical IPV started early and was significantly higher among 25 to 34-year-old and 35 to 49-year-old men, compared to 18 to 24-year-old men,” Zungu said.
The study found that 51% of men believed men need sex more than women and 54.4% believed that to be a man you need to be tough.
“66.6% believe that a woman's most important role is to be a caretaker, to be at home and to cook for their family. What was disturbing when we looked at gendered power relationships [is that] 9% of men indicated that when a woman is raped, she is usually to blame for putting herself in that situation,” she said.
11.9% of men said they believed if a woman did not fight back physically, then it could not be rape.
The study found that non-partner violence was higher among women aged 20 to 24 and 25 to 39 compared to the other age groups.
“Again, even for non-partner violence, it was highly reported in those who indicated that they were cohabiting, compared to those who were married and those that were not currently in the relationship, physical violence was higher in urban areas. So, urban areas were areas where the prevalence is higher for recent physical violence and sexual violence. The only significant factor is that it was higher among black women,” Zungu said.
Over a lifetime, 1.3% of men indicated that they have perpetrated sexual violence towards another man
The first national gender-based violence (GBV) study has revealed that women with disabilities experience higher rates of all types of violence.
According to the South African National Gender-Based Violence Study 2022, which was done by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), a higher proportion of ever-partnered women with disabilities, compared to those without disabilities, have experienced lifetime physical violence, physical and/or sexual violence, emotional abuse, economic abuse and controlling behaviour by a partner.
Principal investigator Dr Nompumelelo Zungu said about 14.6% of women with disabilities indicated they had experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) compared to women without disabilities, where the figure was 7.2%.
The study presents findings of the first “fit-for-purpose” national study on the prevalence of GBV in all nine provinces, outlining the prevalence of physical, sexual, emotional, and economic violence, and psychological abuse, such as controlling behaviours among youth and adults aged 18 and older.
It also examined the perpetration of violence by men against their female partners and the underlying role of gender norms in driving GBV.
The study found associated risks for victimisation and perpetration of IPV included mental health challenges (particularly among men), condom use, number of sexual partners, substance use, food insecurity and childhood trauma, including reporting domestic violence and for men being bullied or bullying others.
According to the study findings, over a lifetime, 1.3% of men indicated that they have perpetrated sexual violence towards another man.
“We also asked women, 'have you ever hit or beaten your partner when your partner was not hitting or beating you?' And 7.8% of women indicated that they had done that.
“When we look at men's experiences of violence, we found that physical and sexual violence as adults, 20.4% men said they had recently experienced physical violence outside their home; 2.3% indicated that they experienced lifetime sexual violence; 14.2% indicated that they've been punched or hit; 13.5% indicated that they've been threatened with a knife or another weapon; and 9.8% indicated that they've been threatened with a gun,” Zungu said.
The study found the most sought-after service after experiencing GBV was law enforcement, followed by hospitals or health centres. Most women disclosed their experiences to their families and some to religious leaders.
Minister of women, youth, and people with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga said the study's findings and recommendations would contribute to the department's goals for prevention and counselling and protection of victims.
Chikunga said the recommendations would be incorporated into the five-year strategic plan to create community intelligence on the complex subject.
“One of the first actions required is to challenge and deliberately repurpose all values and practices across educational, religious, cultural, sporting and creative environments to support the fight against patriarchal chauvinism in all spheres of life,” she said.
