South Africa

‘21 days to register spaza shops is impossible’: Informal traders alliance

19 November 2024 - 10:57
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A spaza shop in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.
A spaza shop in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

National Informal Traders Alliance president Rosheda Muller says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s deadline to register all spaza shops within 21 days is “impossible”.

On Friday Ramaphosa announced the closure of spaza shops implicated in food-borne illnesses that claimed the lives of 22 children in recent weeks. He said all spaza shops and food handling facilities must be registered with municipalities within 21 days.

“Any shop not registered within 21 days and that does not meet all health standards will be closed,” Ramaphosa said.

Muller said municipalities do not have enough capacity to register all spaza shops within 21 days.

“21 days is totally impossible. We will never be able to do that with all tuck shops,” she said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

“Tuck shops are operating in every little town. In Soweto alone there are about 1,000 and that is only one part. We must be realistic about what we're doing and what we're saying because to register a business and to get the food certificate, the compliance, is not going to happen overnight.

“Most definitely municipal officials do not have the capacity. We have hardly seen health inspectors in the markets.”

She said the organisation will request more time for registrations.

“We will request extra time. We need more time, but we are also telling government to use organisations that are on the ground. We are on the ground in every province. We can assist.”

Government intervention on spaza shops lacks nuanced planning to effectively address crisis: forum

The organisatoin said with more than 1,000 spaza shops in Soweto alone and thousands more nationwide, it was unreasonable to expect local ...
News
1 day ago

TimesLIVE reported members of Operation Dudula in Soweto blocked foreign nationals from registering their businesses on Monday.

Muller said: “We also have to be honest with ourselves. We need to be blunt that the balance is not in order. We cannot, for example, have 800 spaza shops in Soweto owned by non-South Africans and 200 owned by South Africans. We need to balance that scale, which should be heavier on the side of South African informal business.”

She believes only legal foreign nationals should be allowed to own spaza shops.

“There needs to be a shift in the balance. We are saying if you've been in the country as an asylum seeker or refugee and you do have legal papers, you are registered and you have your permit from the city, we welcome them to be there. However, most spaza shops should be in the hands of South Africans, as our unemployment rate is extremely high.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Operation Dudula members block foreign nationals from registering spaza shops

Members of Operation Dudula in Soweto have been blocking foreign nationals from registering their spaza shops, claiming they are stealing business ...
News
15 hours ago

Soweto spaza owners back registration process

When the registration of spaza shops started in Soweto on Monday, owners said they wanted to do the right thing and follow the law despite the ...
News
3 hours ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa announces closure of spaza shops implicated in food poisoning deaths

Ramaphosa says all spaza shops need to be registered within 21 days as a step towards regulating the informal trade.
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Technology puts brakes on motorist with R200k in unpaid traffic fines South Africa
  2. Woolworths says seized pilchards may be part of shipment it rejected for ... South Africa
  3. Operation Dudula members block foreign nationals from registering spaza shops South Africa
  4. POLL | What do you think of Chidimma Adetshina’s performance after the home ... South Africa
  5. Five suspects arrested for spiking incidents on N1 near Bela Bela South Africa

Latest Videos

Plastic waste chokes off power in eastern DR Congo | REUTERS
What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine? | REUTERS