Five KwaZulu-Natal teenagers have been arrested after the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old rival gang member allegedly linked to a paternity fight in Shastri Park, Phoenix on Monday.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said they received a call for medical assistance for the teen who had been stabbed during a gang fight in Queenspark Crescent shortly after midday.
“Rusa officers and paramedics found a male lying in the road. He sustained stab wounds to his chest, abdomen and back. He showed no signs of life. A second male sustained a minor stab wound to his head. He received first aid at the scene,” said Balram.
He said initial investigations revealed the teen and four of his friends were allegedly approached by a rival gang of about 10 who attend the same school.
“They allegedly questioned him regarding the paternity of a child of a female pupil. An argument ensued and the larger group of boys allegedly began assaulting and stabbing the deceased and his friends,” said Balram.
The group fled. Two males who returned to the scene were taken into police custody.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said five suspects aged between 15 and 19 were arrested for cases of murder and attempted murder after two minors were allegedly stabbed by known suspects.
The suspects will appear in court soon.
Durban teen fatally stabbed in 'paternity fight'
Image: 123RF
