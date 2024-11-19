South Africa

Durban teen fatally stabbed in 'paternity fight'

19 November 2024 - 11:37 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Five teenagers between 15 and 19 will appear in court in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in Phoenix on Monday.
Five teenagers between 15 and 19 will appear in court in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in Phoenix on Monday.
Image: 123RF

Five KwaZulu-Natal teenagers have been arrested after the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old rival gang member allegedly linked to a paternity fight in Shastri Park, Phoenix on Monday. 

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said they received a call for medical assistance for the teen who had been stabbed during a gang fight in Queenspark Crescent shortly after midday.

“Rusa officers and paramedics found a male lying in the road. He sustained stab wounds to his chest, abdomen and back. He showed no signs of life. A second male sustained a minor stab wound to his head. He received first aid at the scene,” said Balram.

He said initial investigations revealed the teen and four of his friends were allegedly approached by a rival gang of about 10 who attend the same school. 

“They allegedly questioned him regarding the paternity of a child of a female pupil. An argument ensued and the larger group of boys allegedly began assaulting and stabbing the deceased and his friends,” said Balram.

The group fled. Two males who returned to the scene were taken into police custody.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said five suspects aged between 15 and 19 were arrested for cases of murder and attempted murder after two minors were allegedly stabbed by known suspects.

The suspects will appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Woman gets 10 years after pleading guilty to murder of a neighbour, and six for culpable homicide

The Nxuba (formerly Cradock) regional court on Tuesday sentenced Yvonne Brouwers to an effective 10-year jail term after pleading guilty to a count ...
News
6 days ago

Sister and brother arrested after allegedly killing newborn infant

The body of the baby was found buried in a shallow grave.
News
1 week ago

Teen to face murder charge for stabbing Stellenbosch first-year student to death

A 19-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of a first-year BSc student from ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Technology puts brakes on motorist with R200k in unpaid traffic fines South Africa
  2. Woolworths says seized pilchards may be part of shipment it rejected for ... South Africa
  3. Operation Dudula members block foreign nationals from registering spaza shops South Africa
  4. POLL | What do you think of Chidimma Adetshina’s performance after the home ... South Africa
  5. Five suspects arrested for spiking incidents on N1 near Bela Bela South Africa

Latest Videos

Plastic waste chokes off power in eastern DR Congo | REUTERS
What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine? | REUTERS