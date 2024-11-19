Hard-hit domestic work sector can't regain pre-2020 employment levels

In a recent report, Stats SA revealed that despite the broader economic recovery in many sectors, domestic work remains one of the hardest-hit industries, and is struggling to regain pre-2020 employment levels.
Stats SA shows that domestic work employment remains below pre-pandemic levels, with 854,000 jobs compared to 1-million in quarter 3 of 2019.
According to data from the Q3 2024 Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), published on the Stats SA website, about 1.1-million South Africans are employed in private households, with 75.7% (or 854,000) working as domestic workers.
The report revealed that between 2014 and 2019, domestic work employment increased from 961,000 to 1-million jobs.
However, the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 disrupted this trend. As the pandemic kept people home, demand for domestic work declined sharply by 15.9%
“While employment in private households began to recover slightly with a 0.8% increase in 2021 as restrictions eased, the demand for domestic help continued to decline,” said Stats SA.
The report said that despite the broader economic recovery seen in many occupations, domestic work remains one of the hardest-hit sectors, struggling to regain its pre-2020 employment levels.
The report said that the post-pandemic decline also could be attributed to financial pressures on households, many of which have reduced spending on non-essential services such as domestic help due to rising inflation.
“In contrast, elementary occupations — including farm labourers and construction and maintenance workers — have rebounded, with a 9.8% increase that surpasses pre-pandemic levels,” said Stats SA.
Stats SA defines domestic work as tasks performed within or for private households. This includes live-in and live-out workers, those employed on a casual or hourly basis, and those employed through service providers.
They perform vital tasks such as childcare, cleaning, cooking and elderly care, enabling other South Africans to work outside their homes.
Stats SA also said the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has set a goal to achieve decent work for domestic workers by ensuring they receive the same labour and social protection as other workers.
“Domestic work remains an undervalued and often unprotected occupation, with many domestic workers lacking essential social protection, including unemployment benefits. This lack of support leaves them particularly vulnerable during economic downturns,” said Stats SA.
