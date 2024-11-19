FULL LIST OF REGISTRATION CENTRES:
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ‘Simplified’ registration for Gauteng spaza shops as deadline looms
Process ensures business owners are not caught up in red tape
Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
The Gauteng provincial government says it has “simplified” the registration process for spaza shops operating in the province amid the three-week deadline imposed by the national government.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said last Friday that “spaza shops and other food handling facilities” had 21 days from the date of his address to ensure they were registered in the municipalities in which they operated. He ordered the closure of all spaza shops implicated in the deaths of children from food poisoning with immediate effect.
Food poisoning cases have claimed the lives of more than 10 children in two months. The cause of the poisoning has not yet been traced, however the children were reported to have fallen sick after consuming food bought from spaza shops, street vendors or from school.
Gauteng accounted for 10 of the food poisoning fatalities and one was from the Eastern Cape. Six primary schoolchildren died of poisoning allegedly after consuming snacks from a tuck shop in Naledi, Soweto, last month.
Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile held a media briefing on Tuesday to outline the provincial government's plan to help businesses with the registration process.
“The registration process has been simplified to ensure business owners are not [caught] up in red-tape while simultaneously ensuring compliance is achieved.
“There are various requirements that need to be met to ensure the successful registration of spaza shops.”
These include:
Maile said foreign owners will have to provide documentation from home affairs “giving them authorisation to operate a business” in the country.
“This must be in the form of a valid business visa or work permit. The eligibility for a business visa, as per South African law, is that a foreign national must invest a prescribed amount of R5m into an existing business or provide a business plan with evidence of R5m capital contribution.
“Foreign nationals may establish a business which is of national interest to South Africa, as stipulated in the Industrial Policy Action Plan, for which there is no minimum capital investment required.”
Maile added that while the provincial government noted concerns raised by business owners on the tight deadline, they were bound by the president's announcement.
He encouraged those struggling, for one reason or another, to meet the deadline to use the government's Qondis’ Ishishini Lakho campaign.
Maile was unable to provide an update on the number of businesses that had registered since the announcement of the deadline.
“We will update you in terms of the numbers some time next week as we assess. At this point, we thought we must define the problem and make sure everybody understands what is required and where to go,” he said.
‘21 days to register spaza shops is impossible’: Informal traders alliance
TimesLIVE
