South Africa

MEC Mbali Shinga chastises KZN old-age home over corruption allegations

The home, which receives about R2.5m a year, has been hit by strikes by staff

19 November 2024 - 15:50 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga presents a report into allegations of corruption at the Isabel Beardmore Home for the Aged to board chair Shaun Adkins.
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga presents a report into allegations of corruption at the Isabel Beardmore Home for the Aged to board chair Shaun Adkins.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga has stripped the management committee of Pietermaritzburg-based Isabel Beardmore Home for the Aged of its duties in the wake of corruption allegations.

Shinga visited the home on Tuesday to present a report into fraud and extortion.

The home, which receives about R2.5m annually as a NGO, has been hit by a spate of strikes by unhappy staff who complained among other things of being short-paid last month.

Shinga said they would not tolerate corruption in their centres.

“From July 2021, the department received and attended to issues of governance complaints relating mainly to the Isabel Beardmore Home. The department also received allegations of mismanagement of funds by the board members,” she said.

Global Fund mounts own probe into R428m oxygen tender

The Geneva-based Global Fund is sending its own investigators to SA to probe allegations that its money was used to issue a multimillion-rand tender ...
Politics
5 days ago

An investigation began in August last year and the scope was extend to include the Swayimane Residential Facility, initially not included in the probe, she said. An independent organisation was appointed to oversee the management committee's daily governance and financial responsibilities. Some of the findings include: 

  • Isabel Beardmore Home does not have an official governance structure as the management committee established in February 2022 was not registered with the national department of social development;
  • Noncompliance with the NPO Act as the organisation has not submitted its annual reports including its annual financial statements to the department for four consecutive years from March 2020;
  • Several incidents of financial misconduct, including:
    • an amendment of Absa bank account signatories where the organisation unlawfully added the chair as a signatory;
    • noncompliance to the supply chain management processes;
    • failure to keep accurate financial records; and
    • submitting falsified documentation;
  • Appointment of committee members as fully paid employees; and 
  • Improper personal gain and failure to recuse oneself from official actions and decision-making processes which were bound to result to improper personal gains.

Shinga said criminal charges have been opened against some board members. The police did not respond to queries about the status of the charges. 

One staff member, who asked not to be named, said she hoped things would change after the MEC's intervention.

“The management was doing as they pleased but now things should change because of the new structure which will monitor their operations,” she said.

Another staff member said she thought the MEC was going to dissolve the “corrupt management committee”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ECD in funding crisis, principals forced to take personal loans: LRC

Legal Resources Centre threatens legal action in high court against KZN department of basic education.
News
23 hours ago

Ambitious project to fill 1-million mouths to stem child food poverty crisis

Non-governmental programmes step in to address child malnutrition and stunting caused by a lack of access to food in SA
News
1 week ago

Sex-for-jobs, corruption, racism among complaints public works minister wants probed in ‘outdated’ EPWP

Compounding the programme’s drawbacks are budget cuts by R700m from R2.9bn in 2023/24 to R2.2bn in 2024/25
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Technology puts brakes on motorist with R200k in unpaid traffic fines South Africa
  2. Police to provide ARVs to illegal miners in Stilfontein South Africa
  3. Woolworths says seized pilchards may be part of shipment it rejected for ... South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula members block foreign nationals from registering spaza shops South Africa
  5. POLL | What do you think of Chidimma Adetshina’s performance after the home ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Plastic waste chokes off power in eastern DR Congo | REUTERS
What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine? | REUTERS