The council revealed that the effect of rising temperatures is particularly concerning for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, young children, the elderly and people living with disabilities.
“Unfortunately, these groups often lack access to essential resources and interventions that could protect them from heat-related health risks,” said Wright.
In addition to examining the effect on drivers, the SAMRC conducted a separate study to assess the heat-related health perceptions of minibus taxi passengers in Tshwane.
The findings revealed that passengers often experience symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, sweating and confusion during their journeys, said Wright.
“The responses and experiences of users of minibus taxis, such as complaints of heat exhaustion and the general feeling of ‘being hot’, informed our recommendations for effective strategies to address the negative effects of heat-related health affects.”
Wright said after the study was conducted the SAMRC included several recommendations aimed at reducing heat exposure inside minibus taxis. These include:
- rethinking the placement of taxi engines to minimise heat build-up;
- tinting windows to reduce sunlight exposure; and
- installing fans inside taxis to improve air circulation.
“The situation calls for immediate intervention. Current infrastructure, including taxi ranks, lacks adequate shade and access to drinkable water, worsening the problem.”
Passengers, drivers at risk in overheated minibus taxis: study
Temperatures can reach 39°C, affecting drivers' ability to navigate safely
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
A recent medical report has highlighted significant health risks posed by extreme heat exposure in minibus taxis.
The study by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC), titled “Heat exposure and health risks in the minibus taxi sector”, was conducted in partnership with the National Treasury cities support programme, the World Bank’s city resilience programme, the state secretariat of economic affairs of Switzerland and a minibus taxi group in Chesterville, Durban.
The study was conducted across 12 taxi ranks that service seven taxi routes in Durban. Four taxi ranks were classified as main taxi ranks, while eight were classified as satellite taxi ranks. Of the 12 taxi ranks, four were in the city centre, five were in shopping centres and government institutions (a hospital or university) and three were in residential areas.
The Thermochron iButton, which is a low-cost sensor, was used to measure temperature and humidity.
The study found that temperatures inside minibus taxis can reach up to 39°C, significantly higher than outside temperatures. These conditions create a serious health risk for both drivers and passengers who are exposed to prolonged periods of intense heat.
Probe into bloody Eastern Cape taxi war shifts into high gear
According to the report, taxi drivers are exposed to temperatures ranging between 24°C and 39°C inside taxis. Prolonged exposure increases the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses, all of which can impair a driver’s concentration and ability to drive safely.
Prof Caradee Wright, chief specialist scientist at the council and head of the study Prof Caradee Wright, said: “With drivers spending more than 11 hours a day in these vehicles, and more than 16-million South Africans relying on minibus taxis as their primary mode of transport, the situation calls for immediate intervention.”
In its report, the SAMRC found that taxi ranks often lack adequate infrastructure to mitigate the effects of extreme heat, with limited shade and no access to drinkable water, further compounding the problem.
