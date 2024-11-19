South Africa

Police to provide ARVs to illegal miners in Stilfontein

19 November 2024 - 07:00
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili says police will provide necessary medication, including ARVs, to the miners. File photo.
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili says police will provide necessary medication, including ARVs, to the miners. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The police have announced plans to send antiretroviral (ARV) medication to more than 4,000 illegal miners trapped underground in a Stilfontein mine in North West.

The decision came after authorities received a plea from the miners, written in Zulu, requesting ARVs on Monday.

Sicela ama ARVs plz, abantu bayawadinga ngapha. Siyacela bandla,” (“Can we please have ARV pills. People need them here, please”) the letter read.

Authorities received a note from underground illegal miners in Stilfontein requesting ARVs.
Authorities received a note from underground illegal miners in Stilfontein requesting ARVs.
Image: @RSA_CJS/ X

Authorities had blocked the mine's entrance and halted supplies of food, water and necessities to force the miners out, but many refused to surface, fearing arrest.

The situation has become dire, with some miners reportedly dying, others falling ill due to lack of access to basic necessities and some too weak to resurface.

After a Pretoria high court order to unblock the mine shaft for emergency personnel, deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said police would provide necessary medication, including ARVs.

“We have an interim court order issued on Saturday requesting that we provide necessary medication to ensure safety of life,” Mosikii said.

“If ARVs are one of the requests made, they will be distributed in a very coordinated manner. The team is convening and ARVs will go down to those underground for their safety as part of an emergency rescue [plan].”

While police have welcomed the court order, spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said this does not prevent the police service from performing its duties.

She said: “All those who resurface will be assessed by emergency medical personnel on site, as has been the case. Those in good health will be processed and detained. Those who require further medical care will be taken to hospital under police guard.”

TimesLIVE

