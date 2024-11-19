South Africa

POLL | Do you think the police should provide ARVs to the illegal miners?

19 November 2024 - 11:57
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
A Stilfontein community member who volunteered in a rescue operation to bring miners to the surface shows a note written by the miners requesting the delivery of antiretroviral medication on November 18 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee

Police have announced plans to send antiretroviral (ARV) medication to more than 4,000 illegal miners trapped underground at a mine in Stilfontein in the North West.

The zama zamas, who have been in the mine for days, sent a plea for ARVs in a letter written in Zulu, citing urgent medical needs.

Authorities had initially blocked the mine's entrance and cut off supplies to force the miners out, but many remained underground as they fear arrest.

After a Pretoria high court order, police have agreed to provide ARVs as part of an emergency rescue operation. Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili confirmed they would distribute the ARVs in a coordinated manner.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said when the miners surface, emergency medical personnel will assess their health.

“All those who resurface will be assessed by emergency medical personnel on site, as has been the case. Those in good health will be processed and detained. Those who require further medical care will be taken to hospital under police guard,” she said.

TimesLIVE

