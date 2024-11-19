Police have announced plans to send antiretroviral (ARV) medication to more than 4,000 illegal miners trapped underground at a mine in Stilfontein in the North West.
The zama zamas, who have been in the mine for days, sent a plea for ARVs in a letter written in Zulu, citing urgent medical needs.
Authorities had initially blocked the mine's entrance and cut off supplies to force the miners out, but many remained underground as they fear arrest.
After a Pretoria high court order, police have agreed to provide ARVs as part of an emergency rescue operation. Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili confirmed they would distribute the ARVs in a coordinated manner.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said when the miners surface, emergency medical personnel will assess their health.
“All those who resurface will be assessed by emergency medical personnel on site, as has been the case. Those in good health will be processed and detained. Those who require further medical care will be taken to hospital under police guard,” she said.
POLL | Do you think the police should provide ARVs to the illegal miners?
Image: REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
Police have announced plans to send antiretroviral (ARV) medication to more than 4,000 illegal miners trapped underground at a mine in Stilfontein in the North West.
The zama zamas, who have been in the mine for days, sent a plea for ARVs in a letter written in Zulu, citing urgent medical needs.
Authorities had initially blocked the mine's entrance and cut off supplies to force the miners out, but many remained underground as they fear arrest.
After a Pretoria high court order, police have agreed to provide ARVs as part of an emergency rescue operation. Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili confirmed they would distribute the ARVs in a coordinated manner.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said when the miners surface, emergency medical personnel will assess their health.
“All those who resurface will be assessed by emergency medical personnel on site, as has been the case. Those in good health will be processed and detained. Those who require further medical care will be taken to hospital under police guard,” she said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Cage to be sent down to rescue Stilfontein illegal miners
Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi applauds court order for rescue of trapped illegal miners in Stilfontein
‘Situation is uncertain and potentially volatile’: Ramaphosa cautious about Stilfontein mine rescue
Court orders police to stop blockade of zama-zama exits in Stilfontein
Protesters call for a stop to ‘smoking out’ illegal miners
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos