Sister of student activist killed in 1987 tells of constant police raids

The elder sister of Caiphus Nyoka, who was murdered in August 1987, described him as “an altruistic person” who would share his last morsel with others.

The woman, whom the court ordered should not be named, was the first witness to testify in a murder trial at the Pretoria high court sitting in Benoni magistrate's court on Tuesday.

She took the stand after apartheid-era police pleaded not guilty to murdering East Rand student activist Nyoka.

The trio, Leon Louis van den Berg, Abram Engelbrecht and Pieter Stander, pleaded not guilty to the murder. The state's case is that they acted in the furtherance of a common purpose in the commission of murder.

This is one of the cases that was referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

At the time of his murder in 1987, Nyoka was a student activist in Daveyton and a member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas).

Last Tuesday, Johan Marais, 65, who was stationed at Unit 6 in Dunnottar in Ekurhuleni, pleaded guilty to killing Nyoka.

The sister said her brother's political activities started when he became a member of Cosas in 1984. She said he was an individual who wanted to see equality among people and was not happy with the apartheid regime.

She said he loved people more than he loved himself.

“He was also not satisfied with Bantu education. If I put it in English, he was an altruistic person. He will take his very last morsel and give it to you,” she testified.

She added that because of Caiphus's activism, the family suffered greatly as they were constantly harassed by the police. She said their home in Daveyton was frequently raided and the police would tell them that they were looking for Caiphus.