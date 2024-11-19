South Africa

State to oppose bail for five suspected of uprooting 75 cycads worth R1.4m

They are an ancient group of seed plants dating back 280-million years

19 November 2024 - 18:21
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The NPA says the illegal removal of cycads is a serious offence as they are protected by national and international conservation laws. Stock photo.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

The state says it will oppose the bail application of five Zimbabweans arrested for allegedly uprooting cycad plants worth more than R1.4m in the Eastern Cape. 

Khaya Moyo, 42, Ngqobutho Ngulube, 33, Godfrey Makhohdo, 44, Oalabahle Ndlovu, 23, and Mnqobi Sibanda, 34, were arrested on November 8 and charged with contravening the National Biodiversity Act by illegally uprooting protected cycad species. They are also charged with trespassing and immigration-related offences.

They appeared in the Kariega magistrate's court on Tuesday and the case was postponed until next Monday for a bail application.

Police had received a tip-off regarding a group of individuals involved in the illegal uprooting of cycads in a protected area, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said. 

He said officers intercepted the suspects and attempted to stop their vehicle, which was found to contain the stolen plants.

“The suspects, upon noticing the police, attempted to flee, leading to a brief chase. During the pursuit, gunfire was exchanged, resulting in one of the suspects being injured.”

CapeNature and NPA crack down on poachers illegally harvesting succulent plants

CapeNature has seized more than 2-million illegally harvested succulent plants over the past three financial years in the Western Cape.
News
1 week ago

Police apprehended all five individuals, confiscating the vehicle and the stolen plants.   

“The illegal removal of cycads is a serious offence in South Africa, as these plants are protected by national and international conservation laws,” Tyali said. 

Tyali said the value of the 75 uprooted cycads is estimated at R1.4m and their removal could have a significant affect on the local ecosystem. 

Further investigation revealed that three of the accused did not have legal documentation to be in the country. 

“The arrest of these individuals is a significant step in protecting South Africa’s unique and endangered plant species and authorities are calling for the public to report any suspicious activity related to the illegal harvesting of or trade in protected species,” Tyali said. 

The Endangered Wildlife Trust says cycads are an ancient group of seed plants dating back 280-million years. It said cycads were present during the Jurassic period. 

“Cycads date back to the time of the dinosaurs. They are the most ancient seed plants remaining and have survived three mass extinctions in earth’s history ... until now. The actions of modern humans have caused a cycad extinction crisis in South Africa,” said the EWT.

TimesLIVE 

