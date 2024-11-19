South Africa

Table Mountain National Park hiking trail fire contained

19 November 2024 - 08:29 By Kim Swartz
A fire broke out in Newlands on Tuesday morning.
Image: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park/Facebook

A fire that broke out in Newlands, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning has been contained.

“The fire is burning in the Newlands forest area of Table Mountain National Park, posing significant challenges for firefighting teams due to its location in difficult-to-access terrain,” SANParks said. 

“The blaze is burning through dense forest with limited access for water resources, making suppression efforts complex,” said SANParks, adding t about 30 firefighters were at the scene with additional 30 firefighters en route from Volunteer Wildfire Services and Working on Fire to assist efforts to control the fire. 

As a precautionary measure, all trails leading to Newlands forest and Rhodes Estate are closed to the public.

SANParks said: “We urge all hikers and visitors to avoid the area. For your safety, please stay clear of the affected areas and follow all official updates from the Table Mountain National Park.”

