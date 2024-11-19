A fire that broke out in Newlands, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning has been contained.
“The fire is burning in the Newlands forest area of Table Mountain National Park, posing significant challenges for firefighting teams due to its location in difficult-to-access terrain,” SANParks said.
“The blaze is burning through dense forest with limited access for water resources, making suppression efforts complex,” said SANParks, adding t about 30 firefighters were at the scene with additional 30 firefighters en route from Volunteer Wildfire Services and Working on Fire to assist efforts to control the fire.
As a precautionary measure, all trails leading to Newlands forest and Rhodes Estate are closed to the public.
SANParks said: “We urge all hikers and visitors to avoid the area. For your safety, please stay clear of the affected areas and follow all official updates from the Table Mountain National Park.”
TimesLIVE
Table Mountain National Park hiking trail fire contained
Image: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park/Facebook
A fire that broke out in Newlands, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning has been contained.
“The fire is burning in the Newlands forest area of Table Mountain National Park, posing significant challenges for firefighting teams due to its location in difficult-to-access terrain,” SANParks said.
“The blaze is burning through dense forest with limited access for water resources, making suppression efforts complex,” said SANParks, adding t about 30 firefighters were at the scene with additional 30 firefighters en route from Volunteer Wildfire Services and Working on Fire to assist efforts to control the fire.
As a precautionary measure, all trails leading to Newlands forest and Rhodes Estate are closed to the public.
SANParks said: “We urge all hikers and visitors to avoid the area. For your safety, please stay clear of the affected areas and follow all official updates from the Table Mountain National Park.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Constantia Nek hiking trail fire extinguished
Parts of Garden Route National Park on fire
Six firefighters killed in runaway Midlands bush fire
Calls for hospital probe after woman douses herself with sanitiser in fiery suicide
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos