South Africa

Top French honour for two SA icons, artist Mary Sibande and curator Dr Paul Bayliss

19 November 2024 - 20:20 By TIMESLIVE
Paul Bayliss, Ambassador David Martinon and Mary Sibande
Image: Supplied

Celebrated South African artist Mary Sibande and curator Dr Paul Bayliss have been awarded the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) by the French government

The awards, presented by David Martinon, the French ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi, at the French Residence in Pretoria on Monday, recognised their contributions to the arts and the cultural ties between the two nations.

Established in 1957, the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres celebrates individuals who have significantly advanced the arts and literature globally. “Paul and Mary, your contributions to the arts reflect the incredible power of creativity to inspire, transform, and build bridges between nations,” said Martinon  the ceremony.

Sibande and Bayliss join other South African luminaries such as dancer Gregory Maqoma and the late photographer David Goldblatt, who received this honour.

Sibande is known for her evocative sculptures and installations that explore themes of identity, race and gender. Her iconic alter ego, “Sophie” a Victorian-clad domestic worker, is a powerful symbol of transformation, reimagining narratives of servitude into empowerment. “Mary, your art demonstrates how history, identity and imagination can combine to create work that speaks to audiences on a universal level,” Martinon said.

Sibande’s work has been featured at major international exhibitions, including the Venice Biennale and France’s Lyon Biennale. Through initiatives like Occupying the Gallery, she continues to nurture the next generation of South African artists, providing platforms for emerging talent to thrive.

Bayliss, curator of art and museum collections at Absa, has played an important role in supporting and showcasing African art. He has curated more than 120 exhibitions and has been instrumental in the success of the Absa L’Atelier Gerard SekotoAward, now in its 20th year. This award offers South African artists a residency at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris, fostering cross-cultural artistic exchange.

“Paul, your work has brought African art to global attention while simultaneously creating meaningful opportunities for local artists,” said Martinon.

Sibande and Bayliss expressed gratitude to their families, friends and colleagues for the role their support has played in their creative journeys.

5 things to know about Absa L'Atelier ambassador Kutlwano Monyai

The Absa L'Atelier ambassadors for 2024 have been named and Kutlwano Monyai is flying the flag for SA
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Playful design that uplifts

Ananta Design Studio puts the fun in their functional art while using design for social impact
Lifestyle
3 months ago
