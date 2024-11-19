South Africa

Two murder suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Empangeni

19 November 2024 - 11:40 By TIMESLIVE
Police arrested four men in connection with house robberies in Empangeni and confiscated three weapons and several rounds of ammunition.
Image: SAPS

Two murder and robbery suspects died in a shoot-out with police in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a routine patrol spotted a white bakkie which had been reported stolen during a robbery in KwaMsane on Friday parked at a sugar cane field along the Old Mtubatuba Road in Empangeni.

“When police approached the vehicle, two suspects started firing shots and a shoot-out ensued. After the shoot-out, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Two firearms and several rounds of ammunition were found in their possession.”

He said the suspects had warrants of arrest issued against them in connection with cases of murder.

In a separate incident Empangeni police arrested four suspects who were wanted for house robberies in KwaMsane, Hlabisa, Mtubatuba, Empangeni, Richards Bay and Esikhaleni.

“On Saturday the suspects went into a house in the Mazimazana area in Empangeni and at gunpoint forced one victim to transfer an undisclosed amount of money from her business account to theirs. During their arrest, police found three firearms and ammunition.”

He said the suspects aged between 30 and 39 will appear in the Empangeni magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of house robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms.

TimesLIVE

