Zama zamas in North West have remained underground for several months and since the police’s Operation Vala Umgodi pounced on them in Orkney this month, many have refused to resurface for fear of arrest.
Police had blocked the supply of food and water to the illegal miners to compel them to emerge. Some of the miners have died and some have fallen ill while others are too weak to resurface.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Society for the Protection of our Constitution in court over artisanal miners in Stilfontein
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
