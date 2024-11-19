South Africa

WATCH | Society for the Protection of our Constitution in court over artisanal miners in Stilfontein

19 November 2024 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE
Zama zamas in North West have remained underground for several months and since the police’s Operation Vala Umgodi pounced on them in Orkney this month, many have refused to resurface for fear of arrest.

Police had blocked the supply of food and water to the illegal miners to compel them to emerge. Some of the miners have died and some have fallen ill while others are too weak to resurface.

Police to provide ARVs to illegal miners in Stilfontein

The police have announced plans to send antiretroviral medication to more than 4,000 illegal miners trapped underground in a Stilfontein mine in ...
News
5 hours ago

‘Situation is uncertain and potentially volatile’: Ramaphosa cautious about Stilfontein mine rescue

In his weekly newsletter on Monday the president said materials used by miners were dangerous and police needed to be cautious.
Politics
22 hours ago

Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi applauds court order for rescue of trapped illegal miners in Stilfontein

The miners, referred to as zama zamas, have been stuck in the mine shaft for several months facing dangerous conditions.
Politics
21 hours ago

Police cannot hand over law and order to the jungle

The Stilfontein zama-zama saga has brought to the surface deeper problems than deciding whether to rescue criminals.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Court orders police to stop blockade of zama-zama exits in Stilfontein

High court issued an urgent provisional order with the matter postponed to Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

How DMRE failed to rehabilitate and close derelict and ownerless mines

The auditor-general's 2021 report on the rehabilitation of abandoned mines found several blunders by the department of mineral resources and energy ...
News
1 day ago
