A fire that broke out on Sunday was still burning out of control on Tuesday in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley at the coastal town of Hermanus.
The Overstrand municipality said it would issue evacuation orders to residents timeously, if necessary, but there was no immediate threat to life or property at Chanteclair or Kidbrooke.
“Active firefighting is being performed by crew members on scene, with the assistance of other role players,” said municipal manager Dean O’Neill.
“The crew performed structural protection last night at Belsvlei Farm. By 5am there was no damage reported or structures lost. Firefighting vehicles worked along the fire line with Volunteer Wildfire Services ground teams with great success.
“Two fresh Working on Fire ground teams have been activated to assist with firefighting today [Tuesday]. The teams are en route from their respective bases.”
Wildfire rages in Hemel-en-Aarde Valley in Hermanus
Image: Gabby Zdaniewicz/Facebook
Table Mountain National Park hiking trail fire contained
Aerial firefighting resources were requested to assist ground crews.
O’Neill said there had been several reports about people flying drones over the blaze which posed a danger to aerial firefighting efforts.
“Any information about who is flying the drones is welcomed and will be treated confidentially. The perpetrators will be dealt with the full might of the law. Please allow the fire teams to continue fighting the fire by not interfering in their operations.”
