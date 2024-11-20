South Africa

Bheki Cele says he has received threats since leaving office, including a house break-in

'I have reported some incidents to the police, I’ve seen the cars that were following me and I’ve especially reported this to the provincial commissioner'

20 November 2024 - 13:04
Former police minister Bheki Cele. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former police minister Bheki Cele says he has received “a lot” of threats since leaving office in June, including a break-in at his home.

“I have reported some incidents to the police. I’ve seen the cars that were following me and I’ve especially reported this to the provincial commissioner. He sent people to the house at about 1am because there was a break-in; they took some items from the house,” he said in an interview with the SABC.

Cele noted that while the perpetrators were not apprehended, the police and private security were able to recover some of his stolen items.

Despite the break-in, he said he did not fear for his life but was concerned about his family's safety. 

“I'm scared of nobody, not just now but even when I was a minister.

“This is not a job for roses or flowers; it comes with the package of the job. Going forward, we have to be prepared for those of us in the security space, but for some of us, we are fine.”

Reflecting on his time away from office, he said he felt “gorgeous”, and some people still call him when they have issues.

“I wake up in the morning, go to the gym — something I've missed most of the time. My wife gives me unappetising food; she doesn't allow me to eat scones. She gives me rabbit food. Some people still call and ask questions in other communities and I still respond to them, but in a more relaxed manner.”

He dismissed rumours about him fearing for his life and apparently driving an old car.

“I drive a car with a good performance. I drive a Jeep 5.7l, so I'm fine.”

Asked if he would go back to government if given the opportunity, he said he still has the energy to go back.

“I have energy; I go to the gym, I'm fine, I have all the energy. If anything happens, I'll have to look into it, assess it, discuss it with my family and see if it's still doable, but I'm absolutely feeling good and I'm satisfied.”

TimesLIVE

