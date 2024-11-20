South Africa

Doctor shot dead outside gym in Mpumalanga

The woman was found outside her car, where she was certified dead by medical personnel at the scene

20 November 2024 - 14:26
Mbombela police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting incident. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

A 34-year-old female doctor was fatally shot outside a gym in Mbombela on Wednesday morning at about 5.30am.

Local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The motive for her killing is unknown at this stage.

According to the police, the woman was a doctor by profession who worked at a public hospital. 

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said police and paramedics responded to a call and found the woman outside her car. She was certified dead by medical personnel at the scene.

Mdhluli said the preliminary investigation indicates that she was shot.

He said two suspects are being sought by the police and no arrest has been made.

The acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, has condemned the senseless killing and reassured the public that the investigation team will leave no stone unturned to get those responsible behind bars.

“A formidable team of investigators is working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book,” said Mkhwanazi.

TimesLIVE

