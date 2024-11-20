South Africa

Four alleged construction mafia members arrested at George Mukhari Hospital site

They are accused of extortion, assaulting the site manager, issuing threats and making unreasonable demands

20 November 2024 - 15:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
They are accused of disrupting operations at the building site, assaulting the site manager, issuing threats and making unreasonable demands. File image.
They are accused of disrupting operations at the building site, assaulting the site manager, issuing threats and making unreasonable demands. File image.
Image: Gallo Images

Four alleged construction mafia members were arrested on Monday for disrupting operations at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital construction site in Tshwane.

According to police, the suspects face charges of extortion, assault and intimidation. 

Police spokesperson Capt Johan van Dyk said investigations found the suspects disrupted operations at the hospital construction site where an oncology unit is being built.

“The suspects allegedly halted construction by preventing trucks from delivering building materials. They are also accused of assaulting the site manager, issuing threats and making unreasonable demands,” Van Dyk said.

Investigations are under way to determine whether the suspects are connected to other criminal activities.

He urged the public to report extortion-related incidents on the hotline 0800 911 011.

Tshwane police district commissioner Maj-Gen Samuel Thine commended the arrests and reiterated that such crimes will be dealt with firmly to ensure critical services remain accessible to the community.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Construction mafia disrupted projects worth R63bn in five years: Sarupen

The deputy finance minister says the demand for up to 30% of a contract’s value delays critical infrastructure delivery.
Business
7 hours ago

Standing ovation for construction boss who refused to negotiate with mafia

Matthew Horwill’s car was struck by a hail of bullets in June, leaving him injured
News
23 hours ago

The urgent need to break the mafia stranglehold on construction

SAICE CEO Sekadi Phayane says criminals are hobbling the sector, mainly due to the country’s pervasive corruption.
Business Times
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula members block foreign nationals from registering spaza shops South Africa
  2. Limpopo police propose midnight alcohol curfew for festive season South Africa
  3. Humanitarian relief court bid for Stilfontein zama zamas postponed South Africa
  4. POLL | What do you think of Chidimma Adetshina’s performance after the home ... South Africa
  5. Passengers, drivers at risk in overheated minibus taxis: study South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia begins mass production of radiation-resistant bomb shelters | REUTERS
Band Aid 30 - Do They Know It’s Christmas? (2014)