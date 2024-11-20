South Africa

Four bodies found dumped next to railway line in Dawn Park

The men had multiple bruises on their bodies and four of them were declared dead while two were taken to a local hospital

20 November 2024 - 13:34
The circumstances that led to the crime are unknown and no suspects have yet been arrested. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after the discovery of four bodies at Dawn Park, Boksburg, on the East Rand on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said at about 6am, police received a call about six unknown men who were dumped next to a railway line at Hazelwood Street in Dawn Park.

She said the men had multiple bruises on their bodies and four of them were declared dead while two were taken to a local hospital.

Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances that led to the crime are unknown and no suspects had been arrested yet.

“The police request anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111, alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can also be given via the MySapsApp which can be downloaded on any smartphone,” she said.

TimesLIVE

