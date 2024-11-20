South Africa

Limpopo teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors

He allegedly ordered them to touch his private parts

20 November 2024 - 07:16
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A grandmother was notified by a cousin that her grandchildren, aged seven and three, were allegedly found in a house with the teacher.
A grandmother was notified by a cousin that her grandchildren, aged seven and three, were allegedly found in a house with the teacher. 
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A 44-year-old Limpopo teacher facing sexual assault charges after an incident at Rabali Zone 1 involving two minors is expected to make his formal bail application on Friday.

According to police, a grandmother was notified by a cousin that her grandchildren, aged seven and three years, were allegedly found in a house with the teacher on November 16 2024.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the teacher had allegedly undressed and ordered the seven-year-old to touch his private parts. 

“ The grandmother reported the incident to the police, who opened a sexual assault case. The docket was transferred to the Makhado family violence child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation” he said.

Ledwaba said the teacher was arrested on Monday on charges of sexual assault.

The suspect appeared before the Makhado magistrate's court on Tuesday and the case was remanded to Friday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Women with disabilities experience higher rates of all types of violence, new SA study finds

The study presents findings of the first "fit-for-purpose" national study on the prevalence of GBV in all nine provinces
News
1 day ago

Wealthy couple say rape accuser signed ‘sex contract’

Bail hearing hears of contract drafted by Cape Town couple that demands au pair works out to stay in shape and keeps the arrangement secret
News
3 days ago

Life in jail for Eastern Cape man who raped neighbour, 13

The Gqeberha regional court on Wednesday sentenced Nkululeko Baxana from Addo to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl three years ago.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Humanitarian relief court bid for Stilfontein zama zamas postponed South Africa
  2. Operation Dudula members block foreign nationals from registering spaza shops South Africa
  3. Limpopo police propose midnight alcohol curfew for festive season South Africa
  4. POLL | What do you think of Chidimma Adetshina’s performance after the home ... South Africa
  5. Woolworths says seized pilchards may be part of shipment it rejected for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 BMW M Fest
TKO final Sundowns v Celtic Dec 2012