Magalies Water implements demand management amid low dam levels and poor raw water quality

Magalies Water has announced the implementation of water demand management measures in response to below average rainfall and worsening water quality in parts of its operational area, including North West.
According to the bulk water provider, the measures come amid growing challenges caused by climate change and pollution, which are straining the utility’s ability to deliver potable water to its bulk customers.
Magalies Water spokesperson David Magae said persisting climatic conditions have worsened the deterioration of raw water quality in the supply schemes which are compounded by incidents of pollution and have a direct impact on its ability to produce requisite water volumes for potable use.
Magae said the SA Weather Service predicted temperatures would mostly be above normal across the country as a result of the El Nino effect. In Magalies Water’s context this may translate to higher than normal consumption patterns resulting in increased demand and a lower supply capacitys.
“The flow into water treatment plants has been reduced to cater for the treatability index and plant performance matrix as guided by SANS 241:2015. This has adversely compromised the efficacy of the systems with reference to the design specifications and their capabilities,” he said.
Magae said the systems are strained and struggling to cope with contaminants e entering the systems due to upstream catchment activities (pollution) and climatic factors.
He said this has resulted in the water treatment plants producing reduced quantities of drinking water due to reduction in abstracted volumes.
“This is done, by and large, to ensure the integrity of Magalies Water, with respect to the provisions of SANS 241:2015 specifications, is not compromised and is consistently compliant.”
“As a counter measure, scientists and process engineers are working towards optimisation of the systems and developing the most pragmatic approaches to circumvent the incoming loads of pollution while producing bulk water supply quotas that conform to the design capacities,” Magae said.
Magalies Water has urged its customers to use water sparingly during this time, and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the development.
