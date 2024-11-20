Positive economic indicators boost South Africa’s growth trajectory

Government has embraced further positive developments in the economy, viewing them as vital steps towards alleviating household pressures and bolstering SA’s growth trajectory.

Nomonde Mnukwa, acting director-general of the Government Communication and Information System, said that government’s resilient optimism was reinforced by the second quarter’s economic progress, which saw a rise in GDP, a cut in the repo rate, and a decrease in fuel prices.

Data released by Stats SA in September showed that the GDP rose by 0.4% in the second quarter, following 0% growth in the first quarter. In addition, the Reserve Bank cut the country’s repo rate by 25 basis points, bringing it down to 8%. This was the first repo rate cut since 2020. On the fuel front, the petrol price decreased between R1.06 and R1.14.

In an interview with the South African Government News Agency, Mnukwa said these developments offered much-needed relief to South Africans, particularly against the backdrop of the high cost of living.

“The challenge we’ve been facing has been the very high cost of living, so these developments, while marginal, are certainly a relief for households. The cut in the repo rate, for instance, provides some breathing room for families with loans, whether it’s a home, car or personal loan, by reducing the interest they are required to pay,” she said.

The cut in the repo rate lowers borrowing costs, giving households a bit more disposable income and allowing them to better meet their needs.

“This additional disposable income enables South Africans to stretch their rand in terms of their other needs,” said Mnukwa.

Lower fuel prices were also recognised as an important component of household relief both in terms of transport and food prices. Mnukwa noted that this would reduce the cost of travel for both those who were employed and job seekers alike.

“The cut in fuel rates brings relief in terms of travelling expenses. While the reduction may be marginal, when combined with the repo rate cut, we believe it will start to make a difference for individuals,” she said.

Growth in GDP and employment a sign of recovery

Government was also encouraged by the GDP expansion following stagnation in the first quarter. Household consumption was the largest contributor to this growth, reflecting the renewed confidence and spending power of South Africans.

Mnukwa highlighted the importance of this development as a signal that the government’s efforts were beginning to bear fruit.