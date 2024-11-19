It took swift police action to stop community members who were barring foreigners from registering their spaza shops for Ali Karar to start the process.
He returned to the Tsakane customer care centre in Brakpan, East Rand, on Tuesday to register his business after he and many other shop owners were turned away on Monday.
“I was expecting them to block us again and for me to go home not having registered but police were on the ground when we arrived. Community members and [Operation] Dudula members were shouting against us registering but police pushed back. Myself and others were able to register,” said Karar, who is from Somalia.
Spaza shop owners have 21 days to register or face closure, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday.
Karar said he had been running the shop for 12 years and has met many setbacks.
“I have always been registered but there’s a setback when a child dies because community members either loot or force us to close up. It’s heartbreaking that children have died, and I want justice for their families. However, painting all tuck shops, specially those owned by foreigners, as dangerous is unfair.
“We follow the laws and we will follow the president’s law, but 21 days is not enough for us to get all the papers and approval. It took me two months to get my permit verified before so 21 days is too short, specially when everyone is against us,” he said.
Police act to allow foreign shop owners to register
Operation Dudula tries to disrupt process
Image: Sharon Seretlo
It took swift police action to stop community members who were barring foreigners from registering their spaza shops for Ali Karar to start the process.
He returned to the Tsakane customer care centre in Brakpan, East Rand, on Tuesday to register his business after he and many other shop owners were turned away on Monday.
“I was expecting them to block us again and for me to go home not having registered but police were on the ground when we arrived. Community members and [Operation] Dudula members were shouting against us registering but police pushed back. Myself and others were able to register,” said Karar, who is from Somalia.
Spaza shop owners have 21 days to register or face closure, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday.
Karar said he had been running the shop for 12 years and has met many setbacks.
“I have always been registered but there’s a setback when a child dies because community members either loot or force us to close up. It’s heartbreaking that children have died, and I want justice for their families. However, painting all tuck shops, specially those owned by foreigners, as dangerous is unfair.
“We follow the laws and we will follow the president’s law, but 21 days is not enough for us to get all the papers and approval. It took me two months to get my permit verified before so 21 days is too short, specially when everyone is against us,” he said.
Somalian tuck shop owner Ayaan Warsame*, who arrived at the Jabulani UBC Civic Centre in Soweto at 7am on Tuesday, said he was open to registering his business but he was met with unexpected hostility.
“Members of Operation Dudula were there. The moment they saw us we were confronted and told we are foreign nationals and therefore 'illegal', despite having all our paperwork in order. We showed them we were legal but they wouldn’t listen” said the 43-year-old.
He said his shop has been operating for eight years and was registered.
“Like many others, I built it from the ground up. It’s not only a business. It’s how I support my family and contribute to this community.
“I always made sure my business was up to date with legal and health requirements. Regular inspections from the health department confirmed I followed the regulations, but now, even with everything in order, we’re targeted."
On Monday, registration at Jabulani Civic Centre was marred by chaotic scenes when members of Operation Dudula barred immigrant spaza shop owners from accessing the venue, claiming foreign nationals are stealing business from locals.
LISTEN | ‘Simplified’ registration for Gauteng spaza shops as deadline looms
Gauteng MEC for economic development Lebogang Maile said all registration forms must be submitted within 21 days and owners should not be operate during this period.
"There are different types of applications. Some require that officials visit the premises to verify details, such as specific operational requirements. They cannot sit in the office, check a map and approve it. They must inspect on-site so I must admit the process could take time,” said Maile.
He said they do not have enough capacity to manage all the registration forms that will come in but they will try to meet the deadline.
“We will visit all parts of our province, every ward. We may not be able to enter every property, but we will make our presence felt everywhere. This responsibility will not fall solely on economic development teams.”
* Not his real name
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
‘21 days to register spaza shops is impossible’: Informal traders alliance
How to register your spaza shop
Soweto spaza owners back registration process
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos