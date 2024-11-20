South Africa

Police seek help to trace man possibly linked to Lusikisiki mass murders

20 November 2024 - 08:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police are trying to trace Songezo "Mashiya" Vuma.
Police are trying to trace Songezo "Mashiya" Vuma.
Image: Supplied

Police are seeking help from the public to trace a wanted suspect possibly linked to the Lusikisiki mass murders.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said a thorough preliminary investigation by the provincial serious violent crimes investigation teams has reason to believe Songezo "Mashiya" Vuma would be able to assist them in solving the Lusikisiki mass murders.

A mass shooting in an Eastern Cape village in September left 18 people dead and three critically injured.

The victims, believed to be relatives and neighbours, were gunned down in a homestead in Nyathi village, Ngobozana, Lusikisiki.

They were preparing for a traditional ritual, umembulo or ukukhululwa kwezila, to mark the end of mourning of a mother and daughter murdered a year ago.

The group had gathered to pack goods and presents for the event when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information on Vuma's whereabouts has been requested to contact a team leader on 082 301 7662 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Two men to be added to four accused in Lusikisiki mass murder case

Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, were initially charged with four counts of unlawful possession of three AK47 assault rifles, a 243 Steyr ...
News
4 weeks ago

‘I’m scared these men can come back and shoot us all’: teen survivor of Eastern Cape shooting

Boy, 13, recalls terror of witnessing fatal shooting of five family members
News
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Lusikisiki mass murder suspects appear in court

The four suspects arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki mass murder are appearing in the Lusikisiki magistrate's court on Friday.
News
1 month ago

Three men charged with Lusikisiki mass murders abandon bail for now

Aphuwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, and Bonga Hintsa, 31, join Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, who abandoned bail when he appeared in the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Humanitarian relief court bid for Stilfontein zama zamas postponed South Africa
  2. Operation Dudula members block foreign nationals from registering spaza shops South Africa
  3. Limpopo police propose midnight alcohol curfew for festive season South Africa
  4. POLL | What do you think of Chidimma Adetshina’s performance after the home ... South Africa
  5. MEC Mbali Shinga chastises KZN old-age home over corruption allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 BMW M Fest
TKO final Sundowns v Celtic Dec 2012