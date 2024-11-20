Police are seeking help from the public to trace a wanted suspect possibly linked to the Lusikisiki mass murders.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said a thorough preliminary investigation by the provincial serious violent crimes investigation teams has reason to believe Songezo "Mashiya" Vuma would be able to assist them in solving the Lusikisiki mass murders.
A mass shooting in an Eastern Cape village in September left 18 people dead and three critically injured.
The victims, believed to be relatives and neighbours, were gunned down in a homestead in Nyathi village, Ngobozana, Lusikisiki.
They were preparing for a traditional ritual, umembulo or ukukhululwa kwezila, to mark the end of mourning of a mother and daughter murdered a year ago.
The group had gathered to pack goods and presents for the event when the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information on Vuma's whereabouts has been requested to contact a team leader on 082 301 7662 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Police seek help to trace man possibly linked to Lusikisiki mass murders
