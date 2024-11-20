In response, the department of correctional services stated that in the 2023/24 financial year, it appointed the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) to carry out major repairs and renovations at the Johannesburg Medium A, B, C, and Female correctional centres.
R1.2bn needed to refurbish Sun City Prison, correctional services says
The department of correctional services (DCS) says R1.2bn is required to refurbish the Johannesburg Sun City Prison.
The renovation project will address critical issues, including plumbing, electrical systems, and overcrowding, and will be phased across various sections of the prison.
The department said just over R435m was required to refurbish the Medium A, R276m for Medium B, R312m for Medium C and R202m for the Female correctional centres.
In October, ActionSA MP (MP) Dereleen James conducted an oversight visit to Sun City Prison.
After the visit, James submitted questions to the DCS about the poor conditions at the prison, saying they could not continue.
She posted pictures on X of stagnant water in the prison's basement and kitchen areas, describing the situation as “a disgrace”.
"[There is] stagnant water as a result of lack of maintenance and outdated plumbing systems. This is in the basement and kitchen area. A situation that’s been reported year in and out. A disgrace,” said James.
In response, the department of correctional services stated that in the 2023/24 financial year, it appointed the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) to carry out major repairs and renovations at the Johannesburg Medium A, B, C, and Female correctional centres.
“During the planning and design stages, a condition assessment was finalised, which examined various architectural elements such as plaster, paint conditions, plumbing, electrical systems, tiling, fire safety measures and overall structural health,” said the department.
It confirmed that as an interim solution, it frequently drained flooded areas and repaired leaks.
“These interventions will be intensified to mitigate these risks,” the department added.
James also raised concerns about overcrowding at the prison.
“Overcrowding at JHB prison, Sun City. Total population 10,930, bed space, 4,985. Undocumented foreign nationals 4,079. This is why three offenders are now sharing a bed,” said James.
Sun City Prison made headlines in July when a raid by the DCS and police uncovered illegal items such as weapons, PlayStations, cellphones, televisions and marijuana, drawing further attention to the security and management challenges at the facility.
