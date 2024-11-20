A court stenographer and a Hawks officer who allegedly promised to make an accused’s case go away appeared in the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday to face corruption and defeating the ends of justice charges.
Morongwa Joyce Thobejane, 53, and W/O Matladi Jeridah Chokoe, 45, were arrested on October 7 after an intensive investigation that began in February 2020.
“The allegations stem from a January 2020 case in which the complainant was a suspect in a conspiracy to commit murder case. It is alleged that Thobejane and Chokoe met the complainant and offered to make the case ‘disappear’ in exchange for payment,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.
The complainant initially paid R1,000 to the accused, who later demanded an additional R20,000.
“The complainant reported the matter to the authorities, prompting an investigation that led to the arrest of the accused.”
Malabi-Dzhangi said the complainant was subsequently convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced to pay a R10,000 fine or serve six months in prison.
The case against the accused was postponed until January 30 2025 for a pretrial conference.
Both are currently out on bail of R2,000 each.
TimesLIVE
Stenographer, Hawks officer in court for allegedly offering 'to make case disappear' for payment
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
A court stenographer and a Hawks officer who allegedly promised to make an accused’s case go away appeared in the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday to face corruption and defeating the ends of justice charges.
Morongwa Joyce Thobejane, 53, and W/O Matladi Jeridah Chokoe, 45, were arrested on October 7 after an intensive investigation that began in February 2020.
“The allegations stem from a January 2020 case in which the complainant was a suspect in a conspiracy to commit murder case. It is alleged that Thobejane and Chokoe met the complainant and offered to make the case ‘disappear’ in exchange for payment,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.
The complainant initially paid R1,000 to the accused, who later demanded an additional R20,000.
“The complainant reported the matter to the authorities, prompting an investigation that led to the arrest of the accused.”
Malabi-Dzhangi said the complainant was subsequently convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced to pay a R10,000 fine or serve six months in prison.
The case against the accused was postponed until January 30 2025 for a pretrial conference.
Both are currently out on bail of R2,000 each.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
18 home affairs officials dismissed for offences including sexual harassment, fraud and corruption
MEC Mbali Shinga chastises KZN old-age home over corruption allegations
No mafias in Eskom, says board chair Mteto Nyati
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos