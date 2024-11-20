South Africa

Truck accidents soar as more fatalities are recorded than any other type of road accident

RTMC draws attention to the dire state of road safety in South Africa

20 November 2024 - 14:08
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In 2023, a report by the RTMC found that there were 2,237 fatal truck crashes involving 3,546 trucks over five years, an average of at least one per day. File photo.
In 2023, a report by the RTMC found that there were 2,237 fatal truck crashes involving 3,546 trucks over five years, an average of at least one per day. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), more than a third of truck accidents result in fatalities involving pedestrians.

DSC Attorneys partner Kirstie Haslam, a personal injury expert and lawyer, said of all road accidents, truck accidents tend to result in the most fatalities and serious injuries, and the greatest damage to property.

In 2023, a report by the RTMC found there were 2,237 fatal truck crashes involving 3,546 trucks over five years. This is an average of at least one per day for five years.

According to the RTMC, 34.8% of truck accidents resulting in fatalities involved pedestrians and contributory factors include a lack of pavements and pedestrian bridges on roads, as well as poor road safety awareness.

Haslam said alcohol consumption by drivers and pedestrians worsens the issue. 

“Poor lighting in areas where there are pedestrians is also a problem. Many crowded settlements are located alongside busy roads which pedestrians walk along or cross. This is particularly dangerous at night,” Haslam said.

Limpopo police propose midnight alcohol curfew for festive season

"We must confront a troubling reality: alcohol is the leading contributor to various crimes in Limpopo,” says provincial police deputy commissioner ...
News
1 day ago

She said poor road conditions are a major contributing factor to truck accident statistics, with many road surfaces in poor condition and dangerous potholes made worse by heavy traffic.

“Some trucks are old and poorly maintained or not roadworthy, and overloaded trucks also pose a serious hazard to the occupants and other road users. Due to our failing rail system, SA relies heavily on trucks to transport goods, resulting in a high number of trucks on roads,” she said.

Haslam highlighted poor adherence to safety protocols by truck owners and drivers as a serious issue, and said many drivers stay behind the wheel for extended periods when overtired to meet deadlines and avoid traffic. 

Regarding what to do if you’re injured in a truck accident, Haslam advised staying calm and getting medical attention as soon as possible. 

“If you’re involved in any road accident as a driver, stop your vehicle, assist anyone who’s injured (including calling for emergency assistance) and report the accident to police. You’re legally required to report a road accident immediately if anyone has been injured or killed. If the accident has caused damage only to property, you can report it at a local police station within 24 hours.”

When reporting a road accident, Haslam said one must ensure they obtain an accident reference number.

“If you’re involved in a truck accident, try to record specific information immediately. This is so you can provide a full report if required by an insurer or for legal purposes.”

N3 near Harrismith open after truck blockage

Members of the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA are embarking on a nationwide strike this week 'to demand fair wages'
News
1 week ago

She advised recording:

  • information about the accident, including what happened, when and where;
  • contact details and ID numbers of people involved, of the relevant trucking company and of any witnesses;
  • details of the truck driver’s or truck company’s insurers;
  • details of the vehicles involved in the accident, including make, model and registration numbers;
  • the name, staff number and station of a traffic police officer at the accident scene;
  • if possible, use your cellphone to take photographs of the accident scene, showing the sides of the vehicles, their relative positions and the extent of damage caused; and
  • avoid unintentionally admitting liability (for example, by saying “sorry”) or signing any documents you’re handed at the accident scene.

On claiming and compensation for a truck accident, she said if seriously hurt in a truck accident that was the fault of the truck driver or the trucking company, the victim has a valid legal claim for compensation from the Road Accident Fund.

“This could mean you’ll be compensated for medical expenses, income lost as a result of your injury and in cases of serious injury, pain and suffering associated with the accident. If you think you have a truck accident injury claim, the first step is to contact experienced personal injury lawyers.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

No brakes for ‘slow but sure’ TFR revival

To bring Transnet's network 'back to its normal state' will take about five years and cost more than R200bn, says group COO.
Business Times
3 days ago

DAVID ERLEIGH | Lawfare risks the sustainability of SA health system

Fraud and abuse by some lawyers are eroding the health system's sustainability, ultimately harming those who have legitimate claims and leaving less ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Fuel industry wants higher paraffin prices to combat diesel fraud

More expensive paraffin would stop unscrupulous fuel retailers mixing it with diesel and damaging cars, says Fiasa
Motoring
3 weeks ago

RAF blows R10m in court battle with AG Tsakani Maluleke

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has spent more than R10m in a court battle with the auditor-general (AG)  over almost three years, with the RAF losing ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula members block foreign nationals from registering spaza shops South Africa
  2. Humanitarian relief court bid for Stilfontein zama zamas postponed South Africa
  3. Limpopo police propose midnight alcohol curfew for festive season South Africa
  4. POLL | What do you think of Chidimma Adetshina’s performance after the home ... South Africa
  5. MEC Mbali Shinga chastises KZN old-age home over corruption allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia begins mass production of radiation-resistant bomb shelters | REUTERS
Band Aid 30 - Do They Know It’s Christmas? (2014)