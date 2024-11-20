South Africa

Two men arrested for 'stealing stripped state vehicle's body parts'

20 November 2024 - 17:24
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Police intercepted this bakkie with body parts that matched a vehicle that was stolen in eMakhazeni on Monday night.
Image: SAPS

Two Zimbabweans are expected to appear before the eMakhazeni (formerly Belfast) magistrate's court in Mpumalanga soon after they were arrested for being in possession of a stripped state vehicle's body parts on Tuesday. 

The state vehicle that belongs to the department of health was parked on the premises of eMakhazeni Hospital after it was involved in an accident.

At 11pm on Monday, security guards at the hospital opened the gate for the unknown suspects after they allegedly said they were bringing a seriously ill person to hospital. As soon as they entered the premises, the robbers tied the guards up and instructed them to lie on the ground. 

“After a while, the security guards managed to untie themselves and realised that the damaged Toyota Hilux, which had been parked for quite some time, was missing,” police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said. 

Nkosi said an investigation comprising members from eMalahleni (formerly Witbank) tactical response team, Middelburg flying squad and eMakhazeni police led to the arrest of the two foreign nationals, aged 26 and 37, who were found in possession of the stripped vehicle body parts that matched the robbed vehicle from the hospital. 

Nkosi said though the suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen vehicle body parts, police could not rule out the possibility of adding more charges. 

TimesLIVE 

