Three teenagers were rescued from the surf at Pennington beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast by an intrepid 16-year-old on Wednesday.
One boy could not be located in the outer surf line and is still missing.
Linda Putter, NSRI Rocky Bay deputy station commander, said Rocky Bay duty crew responded to reports of a drowning at the beach shortly after 1pm.
“On arrival on the scene it was established that four boys, believed to be local teenagers, were swimming when they were swept out to sea in rip currents.
“A good Samaritan, Keegan Lowe, who had been at the beach with his sister and friends, entered the water wearing one body boarding (diving) fin and he had managed to rescue two teenage boys together who he had reached in the mid-surf break.”
After getting the first two boys to safety, Lowe grabbed a yellow rescue torpedo buoy stationed at the beach and re-entered the water, still wearing the diving fin to go after the other boys who were in distress beyond the mid-surf break.
Putter said Lowe reached one of them beyond the mid-surf break but he could not locate the fourth boy. He was able to bring the third teenager out of the water safely to the beach.
She said sight of the fourth teen was lost in the outer surf line.
The three survivors were assessed by paramedics and didn't require medical care.
Putter said Umdoni lifeguards went into the surf to search for the missing teenager, with shoreline search efforts being conducted by NSRI, IPSS, security officers and police, but no sign of the missing teenager was found.
Police K9 search and rescue continued their search for the missing boy on Thursday.
NSRI said Lowe is to be commended for his efforts in saving the lives of the three boys.
TimesLIVE
Brave 16-year-old rescues three teens caught in south coast current
Image: NSRI
Three teenagers were rescued from the surf at Pennington beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast by an intrepid 16-year-old on Wednesday.
One boy could not be located in the outer surf line and is still missing.
Linda Putter, NSRI Rocky Bay deputy station commander, said Rocky Bay duty crew responded to reports of a drowning at the beach shortly after 1pm.
“On arrival on the scene it was established that four boys, believed to be local teenagers, were swimming when they were swept out to sea in rip currents.
“A good Samaritan, Keegan Lowe, who had been at the beach with his sister and friends, entered the water wearing one body boarding (diving) fin and he had managed to rescue two teenage boys together who he had reached in the mid-surf break.”
After getting the first two boys to safety, Lowe grabbed a yellow rescue torpedo buoy stationed at the beach and re-entered the water, still wearing the diving fin to go after the other boys who were in distress beyond the mid-surf break.
Putter said Lowe reached one of them beyond the mid-surf break but he could not locate the fourth boy. He was able to bring the third teenager out of the water safely to the beach.
She said sight of the fourth teen was lost in the outer surf line.
The three survivors were assessed by paramedics and didn't require medical care.
Putter said Umdoni lifeguards went into the surf to search for the missing teenager, with shoreline search efforts being conducted by NSRI, IPSS, security officers and police, but no sign of the missing teenager was found.
Police K9 search and rescue continued their search for the missing boy on Thursday.
NSRI said Lowe is to be commended for his efforts in saving the lives of the three boys.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Body of missing man surfaces at Sunrise Beach
Cape swimmers warned to stick to protected beaches after two marine animal bite incidents
Starlink would be a game-changer for search and rescue in SA, says NSRI
NSRI issues safety alert for rough seas, rip currents along the coast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos