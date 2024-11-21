The Johannesburg high court on Thursday postponed the corruption case against Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa to February 7 next year for pretrial.
Mathenjwa initially appeared in the case with the late former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni. They were arrested in September last year and first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court before the case was moved to the high court.
Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Mathenjwa faced charges linked to Bosasa, amounting to about R300,000. “This amount was allegedly offered and received as gratification from Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT, where Mathenjwa is a director, to the late Dudu Myeni for the upgrade of the security systems to her home.”
Mathenjwa is out on R10,000 bail.
TimesLIVE
Corruption case against Sondolo IT director postponed to next year
Image: Supplied
The Johannesburg high court on Thursday postponed the corruption case against Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa to February 7 next year for pretrial.
Mathenjwa initially appeared in the case with the late former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni. They were arrested in September last year and first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court before the case was moved to the high court.
Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Mathenjwa faced charges linked to Bosasa, amounting to about R300,000. “This amount was allegedly offered and received as gratification from Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT, where Mathenjwa is a director, to the late Dudu Myeni for the upgrade of the security systems to her home.”
Mathenjwa is out on R10,000 bail.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Myeni was prosecuted on non-existent charges, says Zuma
Dudu Myeni was sabotaged because Zuma appointed her, says airline union
Dudu Myeni, Mathenjwa corruption case postponed to November
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos