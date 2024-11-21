South Africa

Corruption case against Sondolo IT director postponed to next year

21 November 2024 - 18:18
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa when they first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate's court last year.
Image: Supplied

The Johannesburg high court on Thursday postponed the corruption case against Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa to February 7 next year for pretrial.

Mathenjwa initially appeared in the case with the late former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni. They were arrested in September last year and first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court before the case was moved to the high court. 

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Mathenjwa faced charges linked to Bosasa, amounting to about R300,000. “This amount was allegedly offered and received as gratification from Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT, where Mathenjwa is a director, to the late Dudu Myeni for the upgrade of the security systems to her home.” 

Mathenjwa is out on R10,000 bail. 

TimesLIVE

