In August, Mboro and his companions were seen in a viral video, armed with pangas and a rifle, forcibly taking two children alleged to be Mboro’s grandchildren from the school.
Mboro stated the pangas were used to unlock a gate and that no one was harmed.
“The pangas were just used to unlock the burglar. I never harmed anyone because I used the sword of the spirit. You may laugh and you may criticise,” he said.
Mboro also reflected on a case that involved this son, Revival, who was allegedly attacked by 11 individuals. The suspects were arrested and will be facing charges of common assault and intimidation.
“The people who broke my cars are now coming out, assaulting my son, smashing his face, leaving bruises. There was no justice for more than a 100 days but God showed up. Today it's just the beginning, I will conquer through the cross,” he said.
“Even if I face this war alone against ten, a hundred or a million people, I will conquer it,” he said.
'I will conquer through the cross,' says Mboro amid court battle
Image: Supplied
In a video that has since gone viral on social media, pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng was seen carrying a large cross on his back.
Mboro said the cross was a symbol of both spiritual redemption and strength in facing life's challenges after his arrest.
“We were far away from God, but He brought us closer through the blood of Jesus, through the cross. All injustices, all diseases were on Him on the cross.” he said.
Mboro is facing charges that include kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons and assault, stemming from an incident at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong.
