South Africa

ICC warrants reaffirm SA's commitment to justice: Simelane

Hamas leader wanted for mistreatment, sexual violence against Gaza hostages

21 November 2024 - 21:44 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu, pictured, and Yoav Gallant, along with Hamas leader Mohammed Deif for alleged war crimes.
The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu, pictured, and Yoav Gallant, along with Hamas leader Mohammed Deif for alleged war crimes.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Justice minister Thembi Simelane has welcomed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC's) issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas military chiefMohammed Deif. 

Simelane said this step underscored the international community’s determination to hold individuals accountable for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, reaffirming the fundamental principles of international law and justice. 

The ICC on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for only one Hamas leader, Deif. The ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan had also sought the arrest of two others, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. However, the two men have since been killed, Haniyeh in Tehran in July and Sinwar in Gaza in October.

Khan accused the three of war crimes and crimes against humanity for the killing of civilians and taking of hostages during the October 7 2023 attack on Israel, as well as mistreatment of and sexual violence against hostages held in Gaza.

Reuters reported this week that Israel claims to have killed Deif in an air strike but Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied this. The ICC is pressing ahead with its warrant against Deif in the absence of proof that he is dead.

Simelane said the ICC’s warrants marked a critical moment in addressing decades of impunity surrounding serious violations.

The ICC’s findings provided compelling evidence that both Netanyahu and Gallant intentionally deprived the civilian population of Gaza of essential resources, including food, water, fuel and medical supplies, Simelane said.

She said their actions, which obstructed humanitarian aid and worsened an already dire humanitarian crisis, constituted serious breaches of international humanitarian law. 

“This step by the ICC is a vindication of South Africa’s position, which has been canvassed extensively before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The international community can no longer ignore the glaring evidence of genocide and systemic violations of international law in Gaza,” she said. 

She said South Africa, alongside other nations, has consistently called for accountability to address the atrocities committed against Palestinians.

Simelane said South Africa’s submissions to the ICJ had strengthened the case that Israel's actions met the definition of genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Simelane expressed confidence that parties to the Rome Statute would fulfil their legal obligations by enforcing the ICC’s warrants.

She also urged non-signatory states to act in accordance with their moral responsibilities to support the ICC in ensuring accountability.

TimesLIVE

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant and a Hamas leader.
News
8 hours ago

Indian billionaire Adani charged in US with bribery

A judge has issued arrest warrants for Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani and prosecutors plan to hand those warrants to foreign law enforcement, court ...
News
14 hours ago

Israeli strike kills dozens in north Gaza town, health ministry says

At least 60 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. R80m offered to Makate a generous, equitable compensation for his 'Please Call ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | 'The end is near,' says Vodacom ‘Please Call Me’ inventor as R9.4bn ... South Africa
  3. 'ARVs are not Panado': Motsoaledi on police's plan to send medication to ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'My body was saying no, I fell repeatedly': Mia opens up about Miss ... Lifestyle
  5. Bheki Cele says he has received threats since leaving office, including a house ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr. Reuel Khoza calls Sunday Times Lifetime Achievement Award his most coveted ...
SPOTLIGHT | A fantastical musical spectacle hits the big screen