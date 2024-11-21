Lesufi warns locals against registering spaza shops for foreigners

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has issued a warning to citizens who register spaza shops on behalf of foreigners.
Spaza shop owners and food handling facilities have been given 21 days to register their spaza shops, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week. This after food-borne illnesses claimed the lives of 22 children in recent weeks.
Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Lesufi challenged “those who think they can betray South Africans” to “try their luck”.
“We want them to try their luck, and I can assure you they will regret it,” he said. “I dare them, those South Africans who think can abuse our kindness and sell out our country by giving other people who are not properly registered to operate our businesses. They will regret the day they agreed to that arrangement.
“We want those who think that they can go through the system and assist people who are not South Africans to try their luck. I can assure you they will regret it,” he reiterated.
He said the system used for registrations was well secured.
“We know what we are looking for, we know the data base that they are linked. You can’t claim you had a business in the three years when you go to the receiver of revenue database, you’re not found but if they continue to do wrong things, the law must take its course.”
Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile has also warned locals against registering businesses for foreigners.
“This reregistration is part of the steps to ensure that we make sure and that’s why when people have been found to have transgressed, the law will take its course, but you can’t prevent people from doing wrong things if they are mischievous; that’s why we must continuously educate them,” Maile said in an interview with the SABC.
TimesLIVE
Image: Veli Nhlapo
