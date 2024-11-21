LISTEN | 'The end is near,' says Vodacom ‘Please Call Me’ inventor as R9.4bn battle reaches ConCourt

Vodacom 'Please Call Me' service inventor Nkosana Makate is confident his case is solid and that the Constitutional Court will bring the matter to finality.

Makate will defend himself against communications company Vodacom on Thursday in the Constitutional Court.

Makate has consulted and flown in international experts for this case, which has been going on for years. "Vodacom was doing the same thing... I think Vodacom has spent over R100m on this case, if not more... I'd be shocked if it [the cost] doesn't exceed R200m."

"I'm not having sleepless nights about going to the CC [Constitutional Court]. I think as a team we know where we are and the strength of our case" he said.

