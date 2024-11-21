South Africa

LISTEN | 'The end is near,' says Vodacom ‘Please Call Me’ inventor as R9.4bn battle reaches ConCourt

'Ridiculous and nonsensical' for Vodacom to spend over R100m on ‘Please Call Me’ case, says Nkosana Makate

21 November 2024 - 05:00 By Isaac Mahlangu and Bulelani Nonyukela
Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate prepares for his battle with Vodacom in the Constitutional Court.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Vodacom 'Please Call Me' service inventor Nkosana Makate is confident his case is solid and that the Constitutional Court will bring the matter to finality.

Makate will defend himself against communications company Vodacom on Thursday in the Constitutional Court. 

Makate has consulted and flown in international experts for this case, which has been going on for years. "Vodacom was doing the same thing...  I think Vodacom has spent over R100m on this case, if not more... I'd be shocked if it [the cost] doesn't exceed R200m."

"I'm not having sleepless nights about going to the CC [Constitutional Court]. I think as a team we know where we are and the strength of our case" he said.

Listen to a conversation with him:

The case will be heard on Thursday for the second time in the battle for compensation for his idea.

Vodacom is hoping the apex court will overturn the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal which found in favour of Makate, setting aside the R47m compensation which Makate rejected in 2019, and ordering Vodacom to make a fresh offer which could be R9.4bn or more.

"For Vodacom to spend the amount of money that they have on this case to safeguard themselves from a R47m payout is nonsensical."

Our senior journalist Isaac Mahlangu sat down with Makate ahead of Thursday's hearing. Asked about preparations, he said: "For me it's almost like business as usual to be in court" he said.

Listen and share your views.

